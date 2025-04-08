ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road to face the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Nationals prediction and pick.

The Dodgers come into the series at 9-2 on the year. After winning both of their first two games in Japan, they would sweep both the Tigers and the Braves in the next two series of the season. They would then face the Phillies, but the Phillies would take two of the three games. Meanwhile, the Nationals are 3-6 on the year. They opened up the year dropping two of three to the Phillies as well. They would then be swept by the Blue Jays, before taking two of three games at home against the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers and Nationals will play game one of the series on Monday night. Due to Blake Snell going to IL for the Dodgers, Justin Wrobleski making the start in this one. Meanwhile, with Michael Soroka heading to the IL for the Nationals, they will have Brad Lord open the game.

Dodgers-Nationals Projected Starters

Justin Wrobleski vs. Brad Lord

Justin Wrobleski (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA

Last Start: Wrobleski has not made a start this year.

Away Splits: Wrobleski was 1-1 with a save and a 6.84 ERA on the road in 2024.

Brad Lord (0-0) with a 4.50 ERA and a 2.50 WHIP

Last Start: Lord has not made a start this year, but in his last outing, went one inning, giving up one hit and one unearned run.

Home Splits: Lord has not recorded an out at home this year, but did face three batters, giving up a hit, two walks, and a run

Here are the Dodgers-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Nationals Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -174

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: SNLA/MASN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Shohei Ohtani leads the top of the order for the Dodgers offense. He is hitting .268 with a .400 OBP. Ohtani has a double, three home runs, three RBIS, and 12 runs scored this year. Behind Ohtani at the top of the order is Mookie Betts. Betts is hitting .313 this year with a .371 OBP. He has a double, three home runs, seven RBIs, and eight runs scored. Finally, Tommy Edman rounds out the top of the order. HE is hitting .250 with five home runs and nine RBIs. He has also stolen a base and scored nine times.

Teoscar Hernandez sits in the middle of the order for the Dodgers. He is hitting .268 this year with a .311 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, 13 RBIs, two stolen bases, and seven runs scored this year. Joining him in the middle of the order is Will Smith. Smith is hitting .423 this year with a .583 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Rounding out the middle of the order is Michael Conforto. Conforto is hitting .276 this year with a .400 OBP. He has four doubles, two home runs, five RBIs, and six runs scored.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

CJ Abrams leads the way for the Nationals. He has hit .257 this year with a .289 OBP this season. Further, he has two doubles and three home runs. Abrams has six RBIs, two stolen bases, and five runs scored. Joining Abrams at the top of the lineup with Luis Garcia Jr. Garcia comes into the game hitting just .160 but does have a double, a home run, three RBIs, a stolen base, and two runs scored. Rounding out the top of the order is Keibert Ruiz. Ruiz is hitting .321 on the year with a .387 OBP. He has a double, two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored this year.

The middle of the order is home to Nathaniel Lowe. Low is hitting .286 this year. With a .324 on-base percentage. He has three doubles and three home runs. Further, Lowe has eight RBIs and five runs scored. Behind Lowe is James Wood. Wood is hitting just .212 but has a .278 OBP. Wood has two doubles, a home run, three RBIS, and three runs scored.

Final Dodgers-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers offense has given plenty of run support to their pitching this year. They are sixth in the majors in runs scored this year, and also sit 13th in the majors in OBP. Further, The Dodgers are third in the majors in slugging. Still, the Nationals' offense has not been bad either. They are 19th in the majors in runs scored, 23rd in OBP, but 11th in slugging. Still, this year when the Nationals have lost, they have failed to cover each time. Take the Dodgers in this one.

Final Dodgers-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-115)