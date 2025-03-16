ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Anaheim Ducks will visit Missouri to face the St. Louis Blues. It will be a battle at the Enterprise Center as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Ducks-Blues prediction and pick.

The Blues lead the head-to-head series 60-43. Amazingly, the Blues have won nine games in a row against the Ducks. They have two wins this season, including a 6-2 win at the Enterprise Center and a 4-3 win at Honda Center.

Here are the Ducks-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Blues Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +146

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Ducks vs Blues

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Victory +, and KCOP

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks have had some flaws in their game this season that have prevented them from putting themselves in a good spot to succeed. While they are just six points out of a playoff spot, the odds are not looking good for the Ducks. The Blues are a team they are chasing, with similar goals and opportunities. Coincidentally, the teams have had more in common this season, as the Ducks traded Cam Fowler to the Blues earlier this season to get younger on defense. But the Ducks have struggled to handle the Blues.

Puck possession was a major problem last time. Sadly, they only had a Corsi percentage of 46.6 percent. The Blues controlled the entire game, and the Ducks could not muster any offense until the last few minutes. Unsurprisingly, the Ducks fell behind early and tied it with a goal from Sam Colangelo. But they fell behind further, allowing two more goals to make it 3-1.

While the Ducks fought back and scored after Frank Vatrano scored. Unfortunately, they allowed an empty-net goal, which put them in a major hole with time running out. Alex Killorn scored to make 4-3 as the Ducks attempted a mad scramble to tie. Someone put the puck into the net. Alas, time expired, and the Ducks could not force overtime.

The Ducks mustered just 24 shots at the net, which has been a recurring theme this season. When the Ducks get opportunities on the rush, they have the looks of an elite offensive team. However, their passes don't often connect, and the Ducks often turn it over to the other team. The Ducks also won just 45 percent of the faceoffs. Likewise, they went 1 for 4 on the powerplay.

Lukas Dostal played poorly in this game, allowing three goals on 21 shots. While the defense had 29 hits and blocked 13 shots, they did not do enough to stop the Blues.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can find some more chances on the rush to get some shots at the net. Then, they must do a better job of defending the crease.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues did nothing at the trade deadline, and it seemed as if they were just going through the motions. While they are still in the playoff hunt, losing games against bad teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins have hurt them immensely. They still have dominated the Ducks this season and will attempt to complete the three-game sweep.

Brayden Schenn was the hero last time, converting two goals. Likewise, Alexey Toropchenko had a goal and an assist. Fowler had two assists to hurt his former team. Meanwhile, Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou, and Dylan Holloway all had a helper in the win.

The Blues won this game despite firing 22 shots on the net. Yet, they had great possession metrics as they won 55 percent of their faceoffs. The Blues also had one chance on the extra-man attack, going 0 for 1 on the powerplay.

Jordan Binnington was efficient, making 21 saves and allowing three goals. Also, the defense in front of him leveled 17 hits and blocked 23 shots.

The Blues will cover the spread if they continue to convert on their opportunities to fire pucks at the net. Then, they must prevent rush opportunities and slow down Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson, and Trevor Zegras.

Final Ducks-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Ducks are 46-20 against the spread, while the Blues are 37-29 against the spread. Additionally, the Ducks are 24-9 against the spread on the road, while the Blues are 17-15 against the spread at home. The Ducks are 24-40-2 against the over/under, while the Blues are 28-34-4 against the over/under.

The Blues are likely to win this game. But can they cover? Yes, they have covered once this season. But the Ducks have been playing competitively all season. I can see another one-goal loss, which means the Ducks will cover the spread.

Final Ducks-Blues Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-176)