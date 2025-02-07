ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Anaheim Ducks will battle the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at Crypto. The Freeway Faceoff commences in Los Angeles as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Ducks-Kings prediction and pick.

The Kings lead the head-to-head series 85-77. Also, the Kings are 9-1 over their past 10 games against the Ducks, including 5-0 in the past five games at Crypto.

Here are the Ducks-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Kings Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +250

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 5.5 (-114)

Under: 5.5 (-106)

How To Watch Ducks vs Kings

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Victory +, KCOP 13, and FanDuel Sports West

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite powering the Ducks' recent 5-1 run, Trevor Zegras is still linked in numerous trade rumors to other teams. Likewise, there have again been rumors about the Ducks wanting to trade John Gibson at the trade deadline. The Ducks will still likely have both as they attempt to beat the Kings for the first time this season. Sadly, facing the Kings has not been good this season, as the Ducks have lacked any firepower.

The Ducks have combined for two goals over two games against the Kings, both games happening at the Honda Center. Unfortunately, poor starts have doomed them. In their recent loss against the Kings on Black Friday, the Ducks scored just under three minutes into the second period, thanks to a goal by Ryan Strome. But they allowed the Kings to tie it, thanks to Alex Turcotte. Then, they allowed Alex Laferriere to score in the third and the Ducks simply could not tie it.

The Ducks scored just once despite firing 31 shots. While it was better than the 14 shots they fired in October, it was not enough to generate enough scoring. The Ducks also won just 38 percent of their faceoffs and went 0 for 3 on the powerplay. Generating goals is critical for the Ducks, as they are 18-0-2 when scoring three or more goals. Conversely, they are just 3-19-6 when they have scored just two or fewer goals. The Ducks have shuffled their lines again, and Zegras, Leo Carlsson, and Alex Killorn will lead the first line, while Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Troy Terry herald the second line.

Gibson and Lukas Dostal have been alternating starts. Last time, Gibson made 16 saves while allowing two saves. The defense killed both penalties, leveled 25 hits, and blocked 20 shots. So far, the Ducks have killed off all four Kings' powerplays.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can find some offense, generating high-volume shots and good chances. Then, they must defend efficiently and not let the Kings get too many offensive chances.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings still might want to add an impact player at the trade deadline to put themselves over the edge. They will go with what they have for now, and it's not a bad selection.

Turcotte, Anze Kopitar, and Adrian Kempe make up a formidable first line. Likewise, Laferriere, Quinton Byfield, and Kevin Fiala lead the second line. It was unsurprising that the two goals the Kings scored last time came from these two lines. Yet, the Kings managed just 18 shots last time and have whiffed on all four powerplay chances against the Ducks this season.

With David Rittich starting on Friday, Darcy Kuemper will start against the Ducks on Saturday. Kuemper has thrived against the Ducks, going 9-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. The defense leveled 18 hits and blocked nine shots on Black Friday.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can continue getting to the loose pucks and generating chances. Then, their defense must continue to frustrate the Ducks, playing tight hockey while avoiding penalties.

Final Ducks-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Ducks are 35-18 against the spread, while the Kings are 26-25 against the spread. Moreover, the Ducks are 17-9 against the spread on the road, while the Kings are 10-10 against the spread at home. The Ducks are 18-33-2 against the over/under, while the Kings are 19-29-3 against the over/under.

The Ducks and Kings have gone under 5.5 goals in both games this season. Therefore, there is no reason to believe anything will change here as both teams have played suffocating defense at times, with few goals happening. I think the Ducks can steal this game, especially considering the Kings are playing on Friday night against the Dallas Stars. But I am more confident in this being a low-scoring game than anything else. I am rolling with the under to win.

Final Ducks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Under: 5.5 (-106)