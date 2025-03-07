ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Eastern Michigan-Kent State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Eastern Michigan-Kent State.

MAC basketball enters its final weekend of the 2025 regular season with a big slate of games on Friday night. The next stop after this game: the MAC Tournament. On Friday night, the seedings and placements for MAC teams will be sorted out. One of the other games on the Friday night schedule is Ohio at Toledo. Ohio is 10-7, Toledo 9-8. In this game, Kent State is 10-7 and Easten Michigan is 9-8. You can do the math and arrive at some obvious conclusions. The outcomes of these two games will determine several seeds at the MAC Tournament. Ohio and Kent State are tied for third place while Toledo and EMU are tied for fifth. Seeds 3 through 6 will be affected by this game, and since there are teams at 8-9 in the conference standings, a potential loss by either Eastern Michigan or Toledo, coupled with other results, could create ties in the middle of the MAC standings which could reshuffle the tournament seedings even more. This is a very important game for Eastern Michigan and Kent State, so it's not as though these are teams playing out the string. There is real significance attached to this contest.

Here are the Eastern Michigan-Kent State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Eastern Michigan-Kent State Odds

Eastern Michigan: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

Kent State: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 145.5 (-112)

Under: 145.5 (-112)

How to Watch Eastern Michigan-Kent State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Eastern Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State has lost two of its last four games. The Golden Flashes are not sprinting to the finish line in this MAC college basketball season. There's a reason KSU is a few notches below the two top teams in the conference, Akron and Miami. Kent State is not making a convincing closing argument in the 2025 season, and with the spread being a whopping 11.5 points, it's hard to see why Eastern Michigan wouldn't cover. EMU has won four of its past five games, and the Eagles are not beating cream puffs, either. They beat Ohio — a decent team — and Miami, the second-place team in the conference, in that 4-1 run of five games. This team is playing good basketball right now and can cash a spread betting ticket if it loses this game by 10 or 11 points. That's a very attractive proposition for bettors. It almost seems too good to be true. Almost.

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Golden Flashes have lost two of their last four, but both losses came to the top two teams in the MAC, Akron and Miami, and those games were both close. Kent State lost to Akron by only five points on the road, and it lost to Miami in overtime on the road. So, if you look beyond simple wins and losses, you will see that Kent State has played the MAC's best teams on even terms away from home. KSU now comes home for Senior Night against an Eastern Michigan team which is simply not as good as Akron or Miami. There is a noticeable gap in quality between EMU and the two best teams in the MAC. If Kent State could play Akron and Miami on even terms on the road, it can absolutely thump Eastern Michigan by 15 points at home. That's well within the realm of possibility.

Final Eastern Michigan-Kent State Prediction & Pick

We clearly think Eastern Michigan is getting way too many points here. The spread should be 8.5 points, not 11.5. Take Eastern Michigan.

Final Eastern Michigan-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Eastern Michigan +11.5