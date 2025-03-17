ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames continue their road trip as they face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Flames come into the game at 30-24-11 on the year, which places them in fifth in the Pacific Division. They are currently two points outside of a wild card spot, but the Flames have just lost their captain, Mikael Backlund, to an injury. They will also be playing on Monday night in Toronto before traveling to New York for this game against the Rangers.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 33-29-6 on the year, placing them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They are also currently holding the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. In their last game, they faced the Edmonton Oilers. Corey Perry got the scoring started on the power play in the first period. In the second period, Will Cuylle would tie the game. Still, Viktor Arvidsson and Connor McDavid would both score in the third as the Oilers took the 3-1 victory.

Here are the Flames-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Rangers Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +172

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Flames vs Rangers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nazem Kadri and Jonatha Huberdeau combine to lead the top line for the Flames this year. Kadri is second on the team in points, coming into the game with 23 goals and 49 assists. He has five goals and 12 assists on the power play as well. Huberdeau leads the team in goals and points this year. He has 25 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 43 total points. He also has nine goals and nine assists on the power play. Martin Pospisil rounds out the line. He has four goals and 17 assists this year.

It is MacKenzie Weegar who is third on the team in points, coming in from the blue line. He has seven goals and 32 assists this year, with four goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Blake Coleman leads the second line. He comes in with 13 goals and 18 assists this year.

With Dustin Wolf expected to be in goal Monday night, it will be Dan Vladar in this one. Vladar is 8-11-6 with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. He is 2-1-1 in his last four starts, with three games having a save percentage over .925.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers' top line is led by Artemi Panarin, who leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 29 goals and 43 assists, good for 72 total points. He also has eight goals and 14 assists on the power play. Panarin is joined on the top line by Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle. Trocheck is fourth on the team in points with 20 goals and 26 assists. Cuyelle comes in with 18 goals and 19 assists this season.

Meanwhile, Adam Fox is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He comes into the game with five goals and 44 assists this year. Further, Mika Zibanejad has been great from the second line. He is third on the team in points with 15 goals and 34 assists. He is joined by JT Miller, who has seven goals and 11 assists in his 18 games with the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for the Rangers in this one. He is 23-23-4 on the year with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He is just 2-2-1 in the last five games. Still, he has allowed two or fewer goals in three of those five games, while having a save percentage of over .910 in three of them as well.

Final Flames-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have been scoring 2.99 goals per game this year while sitting 19th in the NHL in goals against per game, and seventh on the penalty kill. In their last seven games, scoring has been down, sitting at just 2.43 goals per game. Further, they are giving up three goals per game in their last seven games. Meanwhile, Calgary is scoring just 2.55 goals per game this year while sitting 14th in the NHL in goals against per game. They have also struggled to score recently, scoring just 15 goals in their last seven games. Further, six of those goals game in one game. Further, they have allowed 19 goals in the last seven games. Both teams have had trouble scoring recently, but overall, the Rangers have been better this year. They get the win here.

Final Flames-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+116)