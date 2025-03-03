ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams tied in the ACC standings face off as Florida State faces Virginia. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida State-Virginia prediction and pick.

Florida State comes into the game at 16-13 on the year, and 7-11 in conference play, which places them in tenth in the ACC. They opened the year strong, starting 7-1 before losing two straight. They would then win six of their next eight games before losing four straight. They would then win three of the next four, but have since lost three straight. Last time out, Florida State faced Duke. Duke dominated the game, leading by 17 points at the end of the first half. Duke would go on to win the game 100-65.

Meanwhile, Virginia is 14-15 on the year and 7-11 in conference play, placing them in tenth in the ACC. They opened up the years 3-0 before back-to-back losses. They would win five of their next eight games before five straight losses. Since then Virginia has won six of 11 games, including a Virginia win over Pittsburgh. Last time out, they faced Clemson. Virginia would have a lead at the end of the first half, leading by five. Still, Clemson would make the comeback, going on to win the game 71-58.

Here are the Florida State-Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida State-Virginia Odds

Florida State: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Virginia: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State is ranked 90th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 123rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 72nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Florida State has been stronger on offense this year. They are 105th in the nation in points per game while sitting 153rd in shooting efficiency. Further, they get to the line consistently. Florida State is 35th in the nation in free throws made per game while sitting 22nd in free throw attempts per game. Finally, Florida State has been great in the second half. They are 25th in the nation in second half points per game this year.

Florida State is led by Jamir Watkins, who leads the team in scoring. He is scoring 18.5 points per game this year with 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Meanwhile, Daquan Davis comes in with 8.8 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Malque Ewin leads the team in rebounding from the frontcourt. He comes into the game with 7.8 rebounds per game while adding 14 points and 1.8 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Taylor Bol Bowen leads the team in blocks. He comes in with 1.5 blocks per game while adding 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia is ranked 102nd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 92nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 138th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Virginia has also been solid on defense this year. They are 31st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 197th in opponent shooting efficiency. Virginia has also taken care of the ball well, sitting 32nd in the nation in turnovers per game this year. This has led to Virginia sitting 22nd in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Virginia is led by Isaac McKneeley. He is scoring 14.4 points per game while adding 2.8 rebounds and three assists per game. Meanwhile, Andrew Rohde leads the team in assists per game. He comes in with 4.4 assists while adding 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and one steal per game.

Meanwhile, Blake Buchanan leads the way for Virginia in rebounding. He comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game while adding 5.4 points and 1.3 assists. Meanwhile, Elijah Saunders comes in with 10.5 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds per game this year. Finally, Jacob Cofie has been solid this year. He comes in with 7.1 points per game, while adding 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Final Florida State-Virginia Prediction & Pick

While Virginia has been solid on defense, the offense has been efficient this year. They are 344th in the nation in points per game, but that is more to do with pace, as they are 359th in the nation in field goal attempts per game. Virginia is 113th in the nation in shooting efficiency. Further, Virginia has been better in the rebounding game. Virginia is 128th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage while Florida State is 265th. Finally, Virginia takes care of the ball, sitting 32nd in the nation in turnovers per game while Florida State is 241st. The extra possessions will be the difference in this one as Virginia covers.

Final Florida State-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia -3.5 (-110)