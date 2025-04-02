ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov continues on the prelims with a fight between Gabriel Braga and Yves Landu in the featherweight division. Braga got back on track in his last fight as he's coming off a unanimous decision victory meanwhile, Landu bring a five-fight winning streak into his first fight inside the PFL SmartCage. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Braga-Landu prediction and pick.

Gabriel Braga (15-2) suffered a razor-close split decision defeat to the eventual PFL 2024 Featherweight Champion Timur Khizriev in the 2024 playoffs. However, Braga was able to get back on track against Jeremy Kennedy and now will be looking to claim another tournament championship when he takes on Yves Landu in the first round of the PFL World Tournament.

Yves Landu (21-9) ended his time with Bellator with a 6-1 record and a five-fight winning streak, which he takes into his promotional debut with the PFL. Landu will be looking to make the most out of his first fight with the promotion by beating the former PFL tournament champion Gabriel Braga in hopes of taking this tournament down come Thursday in Orlando.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Gabriel Braga-Yves Landu Odds

Gabriel Braga: -500

Yves Landu: +380

Over 2.5 rounds:

Under 2.5 rounds:

Why Gabriel Braga Will Win

Gabriel Braga is poised to secure a victory over Yves Landu in their featherweight clash at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. The Brazilian standout, boasting a 15-2 record, combines elite kickboxing with sharp finishing instincts, as evidenced by his seven career knockouts. Braga’s striking arsenal, which leverages the eight points of Muay Thai, is complemented by his speed and precision. With a max punch speed of 21.6 mph and a 74.87% striking success rate from the outer zone, Braga excels at maintaining range and dictating the tempo of fights. Against Landu, a durable but aging veteran at 38 years old, Braga's youth and explosiveness will likely be decisive.

Landu, while experienced with 21 wins and a background in breakdancing that translates to flashy movement, has struggled against high-pressure opponents who can control distance. Braga’s ability to mix volume striking with one-shot power will neutralize Landu’s unorthodox style early. Additionally, Landu’s tendency to rely on takedowns could backfire against Braga’s superior footwork and lateral movement. Expect Braga to overwhelm Landu with combinations before landing a clean knockout blow or forcing a referee stoppage within the opening round. This matchup underscores why Braga remains one of the most exciting prospects in PFL’s featherweight division.

Why Yves Landu Will Win

Yves Landu is primed to upset Gabriel Braga in their PFL World Tournament bout this Thursday. Known for his unorthodox style and explosive finishes, Landu’s breakdancing background translates into unpredictable movement and creative striking. At 38 years old, the French veteran still possesses fight-ending power, as demonstrated by his flying knee knockout of Terry Brazier in 2020 and his TKO win over Gavin Hughes in 2022. Landu’s ability to mix flashy strikes with well-timed takedowns makes him a dangerous opponent for Braga, who has struggled against fighters capable of disrupting his rhythm.

Braga’s striking precision and range control are impressive, but Landu’s versatility could be the deciding factor. Landu’s grappling pedigree—bolstered by submission wins like his technical Kimura against Jean-Marc Howell—gives him an edge on the mat. If Braga overcommits to his striking, Landu is likely to capitalize with a takedown and transition to ground-and-pound or a submission attempt. Additionally, Landu’s experience in high-pressure bouts, including his recent split-decision win over Jonas Bilharinho in Bellator, proves he can rise to the occasion against elite competition. Expect Landu to overwhelm Braga early with dynamic offense, securing a highlight-reel finish in the opening round.

Final Gabriel Braga-Yves Landu Prediction & Pick

Gabriel Braga is likely to secure a decisive victory over Yves Landu in their featherweight matchup at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. Braga, an explosive striker with a 15-2 record, has showcased exceptional precision and finishing ability throughout his career. His ability to control range and land powerful combinations makes him a nightmare for opponents who rely on unpredictable movement, like Landu. Braga’s youth, speed, and technical striking will likely overwhelm the 38-year-old veteran early in the fight.

While Landu is known for his flashy style and durability, he has struggled against opponents who can dictate the pace and neutralize his creativity. Braga’s sharp footwork and striking accuracy will prevent Landu from finding openings for his signature flying knees or spinning attacks. Expect Braga to pressure Landu from the opening bell, landing clean shots that lead to a first-round knockout or referee stoppage.

Final Gabriel Braga-Yves Landu Prediction & Pick: Gabriel Braga (-500), Over 2.5 Rounds