It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Georgia Tech-Virginia.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are suddenly on a roll. They managed to beat the Louisville Cardinals, a team which entered that particular game with only one ACC loss over the course of the season (to Duke). They surged late to beat one of the better teams in their conference and caught the Cardinals off guard.

Tech liked that upset so nice, it pulled it off twice.

Georgia Tech then did basically the same thing against Clemson. Once again, Georgia Tech faced an opponent which had just one ACC loss on the season. The Yellow Jackets were given very little chance. Surely they weren't going to win two games in a row against top-three teams in the ACC, right? The Louisville game was at home. This Clemson game was on the road. It just didn't add up for Georgia Tech, and it didn't seem the Yellow Jackets were in a good spot.

They didn't care. They were down two points to Clemson late in regulation but scored a tying basket in the final two seconds to send the game to overtime. They were down two points at the end of double overtime but scored to tie the game and push it to a third overtime. Georgia Tech persevered and won in triple overtime, beating a good Clemson team in a 55-minute game on the road. It certainly puts this next month in a different context for the Yellow Jackets. Could they make a big upward push in the ACC standings? Are we about to see a completely different team? It's an interesting set of questions.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Georgia Tech: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Virginia: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 131.5 (-105)

Under: 131.5 (-115)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

TV: CW Network

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudemire, in his second season at his school, never quit on his players. He knows he doesn't have elite talent, but that hasn't deterred him from working hard and trying to get his guys to compete. We all wondered if the Louisville win could get the program going in the right direction. After the Clemson win, there is fresh — and added — reason to think Georgia Tech might be getting off the ground now. Virginia is not one of the better teams in the ACC. If Georgia Tech could beat Louisville and Clemson, two teams in the top three of the ACC, it can certainly handle a struggling Virginia squad which is likely to hire a new coach after this season ends.

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers shocked everyone this past week when on Monday night, they went into Pittsburgh and hammered the Panthers. Pitt needed that game, given that the Panthers were squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and were not in a position where they could afford a loss to a lower-tier ACC team. Yet, Virginia found something in that game. The Cavaliers delivered one of their best performances of the season and played a complete game at both ends of the court. If that is any indication of what we are going to see from UVA in this upcoming game versus Georgia Tech, the Hoos look like an attractive choice.

Final Georgia Tech-Virginia Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Tech, but this game feels so delicate and fragile given how great Virginia played against Pitt. Just stay away from this one.

Final Georgia Tech-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +1.5