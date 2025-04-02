ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants are looking to sweep the Houston Astros Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Astros Projected Starters

Landen Roupp vs. Framber Valdez

Landen Roupp will be making his first start of 2025 in this game.

Framber Valdez (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA, 7.0 innings pitched, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, 4 hits allowed

Last Start: vs. New York Mets: Win, 7.0 innings pitched, zero runs allowed, 4 hits, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

MLB Odds: Giants-Astros Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +140

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How to Watch Giants vs. Astros

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Space City Home Network

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have been able to shut the Astros down in the first two games of the series. San Francisco has allowed just three total runs on 10 total hits. Additionally, the Giants have struck out 17 batters while walking just three. Every pitcher that has thrown has looked great in this series. Roupp has to find a way to add on to that. He pitched really well in spring training, and he did a much better job attacking the zone. If he can bring that into the regular season, the Giants will be in a great position to complete the sweep.

Roupp and San Francisco should not have any trouble shutting down Houston, either. As a team, the Astros are slashing .171/.261/.266 this season, and they have just four extra base hits. Additionally, Houston has scored just nine runs in their five games. The Astros are really struggling to get anything going at the plate and it is costing them wins. The Giants have done a great job taking advantage of this so far in the series. If they keep it up, San Francisco will complete this sweep.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Framber Valdez it he team's best chance to win this game. The Astros are going to rely heavily on their pitcher, so it is a good thing they have their ace on the mound. Valdez was able to go seven shutout innings on opening day, so he opened his 2025 season strongly. He is one of the better pitchers in the MLB when he is. The left-hander generates a lot of ground ball, and Wednesday should be no different. If he is at his best, which he very easily could be, the Astros will be able to salvage a win.

Roupp did a great job attacking the zone in spring training. However, the regular season is a different animal that brings out different nerves. During the regular season in 2024, Roupp was in the eighth percentile in walk percentage and 26th percentile in chase percentage. The Astros have to force Roupp into the zone. If they can do that, there is a chance for them to turn around their season offensively. With Valdez on the mound, the Astros might only need to score three or four runs.

Final Giants-Astros Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a solid game. However, I think Valdez will be able to pick up his team enough to lead them to a win. I will take the Astros moneyline.

Final Giants-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-166)