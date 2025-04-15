ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams concluding their regular season face off as the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights come into Tuesday night sitting at 49-22-9 on the year. That places them in first place in the Pacific Division and will give them home ice in the first round of the playoffs. The Golden Knights will face the Flames on Tuesday night.

The Canucks come into the game at 38-29-14 on the year, which is good for fifth in the Pacific Division. The Canucks have been eliminated from playoff contention. In their last game, the Canucks faced the San Jose Sharks. After a scoreless first period, Macklin Celebrini scored in the second period to give the Sharks the lead. In the third period, Linus Karlsson scored to tie the game and force overtime. Jake DeBrusk scored in overtime to give the Canucks the victory,

Here are the Golden Knights-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Canucks Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -118

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (-104)

Under: 5.5 (-118)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Canucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights had been led by Jack Eichel, with his 27 goals and 66 assists, but he has been out of the lineup and is still day to day. This means Mark Stone will lead the top line and he is second on the team in points, coming in with 19 goals and 48 assists this year, good for 67 points. He has five goals and 20 assists on the power play. Stone is joined on the line by Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev comes in with 23 goals and 27 assists this year. Brett Howden will take Eichel's spot on the top line if Eichel cannot go in this game.

The second line is home to Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev. Hertl is third on the team in points this year. He has 31 goals and 28 assists this year, with 14 goals and nine assists on the power play. Dorofeyev leads the team in goals this year and is fifth on the team in points. He has 33 goals and 17 assists this year. Finally, Shea Theodore is fourth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 48 assists this year.

Akira Schmid is expected to goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 1-0-1 with a 1.35 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage. In his last game, Schmid stopped 34 of 26 shots but took the loss in a shootout with the Avalanche.

Why the Canucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Canucks is led by Pius Suter, Conor Garland, and Nils Hoglander. Suter is fifth on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 24 goals and 21 assists. He is joined on the line by Garland who is third on the team in points. Garland comes in with 19 goals and 30 assists this year. Finally, Hoglander comes in with eight goals and 16 assists this year.

The team leader in points this year is Quinn Hughes, who leads the team in assists and points while playing from the blue line. Hughes comes into the game with 16 goals and 60 assists, good for 76 total points. Meanwhile, Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk lead the second line. Boeser is second on the team in points, coming in with 25 goals and 25 assists. DeBrusk is coming into the game with 28 goals and 20 assists this year. That gives him the team lead in goals this year while sitting fourth on the team in points

Kevin Lankinen is expected to be in goal for the Canucks in this one. He is 25-15-10 on the year with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Lankinen is 1-2-2 in his last five starts. Further, he has given up 17 goals over those five games.

Final Golden Knights-Canucks Prediction & Pick

While the Golden Knights come in off back-to-back games, they are the favorites in terms of odds in the NHL game. First, they have the hotter goaltender going in this one. While Akira Schmid has made just four appearances this year at the NHL level and started just twice, he has been great in that time. His worst game save percentage-wise was stopped 21 of 23 shots in a win over the Flames. Meanwhile, Kevin Lankinen has been giving up goals in bunches. Further, the Golden Knight have won four of five, and have scored 15 goals in the five games. The defense has been solid as well. Take the Golden Knights in this one.

Final Golden Knights-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-118)