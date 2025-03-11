ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Here we go again. It's Gonzaga versus Saint Mary's in the WCC Tournament final. These two rivals once again meet for a tournament championship, as their dominance of the West Coast Conference continues. This will be their 15th meeting in a WCC Tournament championship game dating back to 2004. It's the fourth straight season in which they will clash for the WCC Tournament trophy, and the sixth time in seven years. Because of the WCC's decision to give double byes to its top two seeds, Saint Mary's and Gonzaga — due to their ability to relentlessly gain those top two seeding spots — are always playing semifinal games against inferior opponents with a rest advantage. SMC and GU keep parlaying those advantages into a WCC final against each other. San Francisco, Santa Clara, and the other teams in the WCC just can't get over the hump at this conference tournament. The Gaels and Zags have defended the castle from all outsiders. Now they engage in a swordfight for ultimate ownership of the property. It will be compelling, intense and emotional. Gaels-Zags always is.

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

We all know the basic truths of college basketball. One is that it is extremely hard to beat the same opponent three times in one season. Even though one team clearly has the upper hand and knows how to beat the other, it is still hugely difficult to go through the same opponent three times in a span of several weeks. Saint Mary's badly and fiercely wants to beat Gonzaga, but when one team beats another team twice, the beaten team hungers for victory with a depth and a totality the winning team just can't quite match. SMC wants the three-game sweep, but Gonzaga wants revenge. The chances of Gonzaga's desire eclipsing SMC's passion in this game are good. Gonzaga is not going to allow Saint Mary's to go 3-0 in head-to-head combat this season. It's just that simple. The Zags are sick and tired of losing to their rival. They will respond properly in this game's defining “put up or shut up” moments. That's what it will take for Gonzaga to get over the hump.

Why Saint Mary's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Mary's and coach Randy Bennett simply have Mark Few's number. SMC and Bennett know how to defend Gonzaga, take GU out of its preferred offensive sets and positions, and formulate the right game plan which exposes the Zags' weaknesses. Saint Mary's is thoroughly prepared for what Gonzaga does and wants to do. The rugged toughness and overall discipline of the SMC defense will limit GU's offensive efficiency. Forget about the difficulty of beating a team three times; Saint Mary's makes it uniquely difficult for Gonzaga to win even one game versus the Gaels. SMC can lose this game by three points and yet still cover? That's very attractive.

Final Gonzaga-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Saint Mary's, but we know Gonzaga wants revenge. Sit back and wait for a second-half live play on this one. A pregame bet is too risky.

Final Gonzaga-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick: Saint Mary's +3.5