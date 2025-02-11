ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Grizzlies-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Suns Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -126

Phoenix Suns: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT, truTV

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies have won eight of their last 10 games, and they are now in second place in the Western Conference. A big reason for that is their play on the offensive end of the floor. The Grizzlies lead the NBA with 123.5 points per game, and they are fifth with a field goal percentage of 48.6. Additionally, the Grizzlies are seventh in the MLB in three-point percentage and ninth in threes made per game. If the Grizzlies can continue to play well on offense, they will be able to cover this spread.

Memphis has already beaten the Suns on the road once this season. In that game, the Grizzlies scored 117 points. They did not have a great shooting night, but they took enough shots to make up for their low percentage. In the win, Jaren Jackson Jr and Desmond Bane combined for 69 points, 17 rebounds, and 11 assists. As a team, the Grizzlies also took 33 free throws and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds. If Memphis can have another good game against the Suns, they will be able to win this one.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The main factor to focus on Tuesday night is Kevin Durant should be active. Durant is sixth in the NBA in points per game, and shoots 52.4 percent from the floor. When Durant does not play this season, the Suns are 24-15. That means they are 2-11 when Durant is absent from the lineup. With him trending towards suiting up, the Suns are going to have a great chance to win at home Tuesday night.

Phoenix is a better home team. They are 16-10 at home while having a losing record on the road. Additionally, the Grizzlies have lost 11 of their 17 games when playing away from home. At home, the Suns average more points per game, and allow four points less. If the Suns can continue to play well in Phoenix, they will be able to cover this spread.

Phoenix played better defense than the score indicated in their first matchup with Memphis. They held the Grizzlies to 42.6 percent shooting in the loss, and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. They did get beat by Jackson Jr and Bane, but the rest of the team had a tough night shooting. The Suns have to be better when it comes to getting in foul trouble, and they need to do a better job on the defensive glass. However, the low shooting percentage from Memphis in the first game is a positive sign. If they can have another game like that, the Suns will win.

Final Grizzlies-Suns Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game with both Durant and Morant playing. However, I do think the Grizzlies will be able to come out on top. They are just too solid on offense, and they can put up big games. I will take the Grizzlies moneyline.

Final Grizzlies-Suns Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies ML (-126)