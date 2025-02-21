ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Grizzlies are looking good heading into the second half of the NBA season, while the Magic are desperate for a win to get back into the postseason conversation. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Magic prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies are 36-18 and have been red-hot this year. They should be relatively healthy entering this matchup after the All-Star break. This team hinges on what Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. can do as a duo, but the rest of the roster is filled with talent and depth. They can make a giant statement in this game against a defense as elite as the Magic.

The Magic have been inconsistent on their way to a 27-29 record. The roster has talent, thanks to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but consistency has been a massive issue, and this offense has been a trainwreck. They are finally healthy and can get into contention with their defense. They can prove they can shut down the Grizzlies and get a big win.

Here are the Grizzlies-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Magic Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -158

Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies' offense has arguably been the best in the NBA this season. They score 123.3 points per game, which ranks them first in the league. They are also fifth in field goal percentage at 48.6% and sixth in three-point shooting at 37.5% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Grizzlies are averaging over double digits in scoring. Jackson Jr. has been the most dominant player on offense, leading the team in scoring, averaging 23 points per game. Morant is second in scoring and leads the team in assists with 7.4 per game. The team is also averaging 29.1 assists per game overall.

Jackson Jr. and Morant make this offense go, and both should be healthy in this matchup after the break. Desmond Bane is another player to watch as a shooter off the wing for this offense. This is a great trio where Morant is the engine, Jackson Jr. is a versatile big man, and Bane has proven he can be a great shooter.

The Grizzlies' defense has been a step behind their offense. They are 22nd in points allowed, at 115.8 per game, third in total field goal percentage, at 45.1% from the field, and sixth in three-point percentage defense, at 35% from behind the arc.

The Grizzlies' frontcourt has been a massive strength this season. Zach Edey is the team leader in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game. Two players average at least one block, and Jackson Jr. is the team leader with 1.6 per game.

This perimeter defense has also been a big key overall, with five players averaging at least one steal. Jackson Jr. and Morant are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.3 per game. The Grizzlies should be able to defend the Magic exceptionally well in this game. Orlando has Wagner and Banchero but not much after that, making this a bad matchup.

The Magic have had many offensive issues, enough to make them the worst unit in the NBA. They are 30th in scoring at 104 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage at 43.9%, and 30th in three-point percentage at 30.6%.

Four different Magic players average more than double digits, with Banchero being the most consistent scorer on the team, averaging 25.1 points per game. Banchero is also the leader in assists, averaging five per game. The team also only averages 23.1 assists per game.

This offense has been a train wreck all season. Orlando can rely on Banchero and Wagner, but against Memphis, they need more than that, and they don't have any support next to them. This is a bad matchup for Orlando's offense.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic's defense is one of the best in the NBA, and it plays like the complete opposite of their offense. They are second in points allowed at 105.4 per game, 22nd in field-goal percentage defense, allowing 47.4%, and 24th in three-point defense, allowing 36.9% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt has been excellent. Goga Bitadze leads the team on the boards and in blocks, averaging eight rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Banchero is just behind, too, averaging 7.1 rebounds per game.

The biggest strength of the team is their perimeter defense. Five Magic players average at least one steal, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the team with 1.5 steals per game. The Magic's defense has had a great year, but this is an entirely different matchup against a highly well-rounded Memphis team. They should slow them down at least a little bit.

Final Grizzlies-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Magic lack offense. The Grizzlies win and cover in this game, thanks to Morant and Jackson Jr. taking over. The Grizzlies are just better and should prove it in this game.

Final Grizzlies-Magic Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -3.5 (-108)