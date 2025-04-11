ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we conclude this next season series in the Eastern Conference. The Atlanta Hawks (38-42) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (24-56) as Atlanta leads the season series 2-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-76ers prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and have locked-in their play-in tournament positioning. Most recently beating the Brooklyn Nets 133-109, they'll be facing the Orlando Magic for their chance to sneak into the NBA playoffs. They'll also look for a season sweep over the 76ers as the betting favorites here.

The Philadelphia 76ers are thirteenth in the East and out of playoff contention for this season. They most recently beat the Washington Wizards 122-103 to break a 12-game winning streak as they'll face Atlanta and Chicago to close out their Regular Season.

Here are the Hawks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-76ers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -11.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -590

Philadelphia 76ers: +11.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +430

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-11)

How To Watch Hawks vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports South, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Why the Hawks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks have snuck into the play-in tournament following a small step backward from last season, but having Trae Young at the helm always give them a chance for some magic in a win-or-go-home situation. They'll face the Magic for their last game of the Regular Season and currently trail in their season series 2-1, so a win before their play-in meeting would bode extremely well for this team's confidence. Nevertheless, expect Trae Young to turn things up as he's been doing when it matters most.

In their most recent victory over the Brooklyn Nets, rookie Zaccharie Risacher scored a career-high 38 points on an extremely efficient 15-20 shooting from the field. He also went 6-11 from three with all of his total misses coming from behind the arc, so Risacher undoubtedly had one of the hottest games of his life in that one. His coming out during the play-in tournament would be a massive boost for this team as they look to vary their scoring against a solid Orlando team defensively.

Why the 76ers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers are turning the page towards next season, but that hasn't stopped them from picking up character-building wins down the stretch. The managed to preserve some of their self respect with a recent win over the Wizards, seeing third-year man Jeff Dowtin Jr. score a career-high 30 points to lead the team. Quentin Grimes contributed with 17 points and continues to be their most consistent scorer during this final stretch where starting players have been shut down.

Lonnie Walker has also come alive during this final stretch of games as he's averaging 17 PPG over their last 10. He also does a great job of driving the rim and drawing fouls near the basket, which helps slow the pace down for the rest of this offense trying to find its footing. It'll be interesting to see how the 76ers look to improve during the offseason with Paul George waiting in the wings and the Joel Embiid saga waiting to unfold.

Final Hawks-76ers Prediction & Pick

In both of the previous meetings between these two teams, the Hawks managed to cover the spread on both occasions while playing at home. They'll be on the road during this one, where they've gone 21-19 ATS on the season. The 76ers, on the other hand, have gone just 29-51 ATS this season while posting a 12-27 ATS mark at home. Furthermore, they have a 12-27 overall record at home at well.

While Quentin Grimes was their leading scorer through two meetings against Atlanta, he'll need to do much more in order to lift them against one of the highest scoring teams in the NBA. The Hawks have scored at least 130 points in each of their meetings against Philadelphia, so expect their offense to continue seeing success against this defensive unit.

It would be foolish to bet against trends during this game and the Atlanta Hawks have clearly seen success against this version of the Philadelphia 76ers that's been without Tyrese Maxey. The 76ers simply don't have the firepower capable of keeping up with the Hawks in a shootout, so we have to like the Hawks to cover this spread on the road.

Final Hawks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -11.5 (-114)