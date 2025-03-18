ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Hawks visit Charlotte against a Hornets team that has been one of the worst teams in the NBA, and they need a win to stay in the playoff conversation as a play-in team in the Eastern Conference. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Hawks have some talent, but consistency has been a big issue. They are 32-36 and have lost two straight entering this game. Trae Young makes the Hawks go, and Onyeka Okongwu and Zaccharie Risacher have stepped up for the Hawks after they made some trades and have been dealing with injuries. This is a great bounce-back spot for the Hawks in this game against the Hornets.

The Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA. They have a 17-50 record and have gone 3-2 in their last five games. The roster has some talent, but it has been a rough year for the Hornets, and injuries have also been a significant factor. LaMelo Ball is the biggest key for the Hornets in this game, and they need him to have a giant game against the Hornets to pull off the win.

Here are the Hawks-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Hornets Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Charlotte Hornets: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense has consistently stayed near the top of the NBA this season as one of the better units in the league. They are fifth in scoring at 117.1 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage at 46.6% from the field, and 20th in three-point shooting at 35.1% from behind the arc.

Ten players have averaged over double digits in scoring for the Hawks, showcasing one of the biggest strengths for the team is their balance. Young makes everything work on this team for Atlanta, so they are still in the playoff picture. Young is the best player on the Hawks, and they go as he goes, good or bad. Young leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 24 and 11.5 per game, respectively. He is the best passer in the NBA and averages the most assists in the league.

Young is the most consistent piece on this offense, but the depth has also been solid. The Hawks get a decent defensive matchup against the Hornets, but Atlanta has the best advantage on this side of the court.

The Hornets' offense has one of the worst in the NBA this season. They are 28th in scoring, at 105.7 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage, at 42.7%, and 28th in three-point percentage, at 33.8%.

Seven different Hornets are averaging over double digits in scoring, showing that this offense at least has balance despite its struggles. Ball is the big key for the Hornets, but Miles Bridges has also stepped up next to him with Brandon Miller injured, averaging 19.9 points per game. Ball leads the team in scoring and assists with 25.4 points and 7.2 assists per game. Ball holds this offense together because they don't have much next to him.

The Hornets need Ball to have a big game and Bridges to show up on offense in this game. If those two struggle, it will be a massive challenge.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Atlanta's defense has been abysmal and has been a turnstile. They are 27th in points allowed, at 119.6 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage allowed, 48.3%, and 29th in three-point defense, at 37.4% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt is still solid despite Johnson's injury. Clint Capela and Okongwu are tied for the team lead in rebounds with 8.5 per game. Mohamed Gueye is the block leader with 1.2 per game. Their perimeter defense has been great. Five players are averaging at least one steal, and Dyson Daniels is the steals leader and best perimeter defender in the NBA, averaging three per game.

The Hawks do not have a good defense, but they might be able to find success against a Hornets offense that has been awful all season.

The Hornets' solid defense has been a bright spot compared to the offense. They are 15th in scoring defense at 113.4 points per game, 14th in field goal defense at 46.5%, and sixth in three-point defense at 35%.

With Mark Williams back, he has solidified a good frontcourt. He is the team's leading rebounder, averaging 9.9 per game. Williams and Nurkic are also tied for the team lead in blocks with 1.2 per game. Regarding on-ball defense, they have been elite, with eight different players averaging at least one steal, and Josh Okogie leads the team with 2.7 steals per game.

This defense will show up and slow down the Hawks in this matchup. This side of the court is the X-factor between these two games.

Final Hawks-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Hawks have been hard to trust, but this is an excellent spot for them to get back on track. The Hawks win and over in this game against the Hornets.

Final Hawks-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -6.5 (-110)