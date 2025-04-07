ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Magic prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic face off Tuesday in a pivotal matchup with playoff implications. Both teams are neck-and-neck in the Southeast Division standings, with the Magic (38-40) holding a slight edge over the Hawks (37-40). This game could serve as a preview of their potential Play-In Tournament clash. The Magic, led by Paolo Banchero (26.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG) and Franz Wagner (24.2 PPG), have won six of their last eight games, bolstered by improved three-point shooting and elite defense. Meanwhile, Trae Young continues to pace the Hawks with 24.0 points and 11.6 assists per game, but Atlanta has struggled defensively while losing three out of their last four games. Orlando's homecourt struggles (20-19) add intrigue, as they aim to secure a critical win to strengthen their Play-In positioning. Expect a tightly contested battle between two evenly matched squads.

Here are the Hawks-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Magic Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +152

Orlando Magic: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to defeat the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, leveraging their offensive firepower and Trae Young’s dominance in head-to-head matchups. Young has historically excelled against Paolo Banchero and the Magic, boasting a 6-2 record in their meetings while averaging 27.5 points and 11.6 assists per game. The Hawks’ ability to score efficiently, combined with Young’s elite playmaking, positions them well to exploit Orlando’s defensive lapses, particularly in transition. Additionally, Onyeka Okongwu’s rebounding presence (8.7 RPG) will be critical in limiting second-chance opportunities for the Magic.

While Orlando enters the game with momentum from recent wins, their inconsistency at home (20-19) remains a vulnerability. Atlanta can capitalize on this by dictating the pace and forcing turnovers, as Dyson Daniels (3.0 steals per game) anchors their defensive efforts. The Hawks’ depth, including contributions from Clint Capela and Zaccharie Risacher, should also provide an edge in bench production. With playoff positioning on the line, expect Atlanta to rise to the occasion and secure a crucial victory in this tightly contested Southeast Division showdown.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic are primed to defeat the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, thanks to their recent surge in form and key matchup advantages. Orlando has won six of its last eight games, driven by Paolo Banchero’s dominance and Franz Wagner’s consistency. Banchero is coming off a career-best performance against the Wizards, where he posted 33 points and 18 rebounds, showcasing his ability to control the game inside and out. Wagner has been equally impactful, averaging 24.2 points per game this season while leading the team in assists. This duo will exploit Atlanta’s defensive vulnerabilities, particularly on the perimeter, where the Hawks allow opponents to shoot 37.4% from three—the third-worst mark in the league.

Additionally, Orlando’s improved three-point shooting has been a game-changer. The Magic are 19-7 when they shoot above 35% from beyond the arc, a threshold they’ve consistently hit in recent weeks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Caleb Houstan have added depth to Orlando’s offense, while Wendell Carter Jr. provides stability in the paint. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s inconsistency from deep and reliance on Trae Young for offensive production make them vulnerable against a balanced Magic squad. With home-court advantage and playoff positioning at stake, expect Orlando to capitalize on Atlanta’s defensive flaws and secure a crucial victory to solidify their Southeast Division lead.

Final Hawks-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Orlando Magic are predicted to win and cover the spread in Tuesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The Magic have been in better form recently, winning seven of their last ten games compared to the Hawks’ 5-5 record over the same stretch. Orlando’s balanced offense, led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, has been clicking, while their defense has shown improvement. Additionally, the Magic have been reliable against the spread, covering in 70% of their last ten games.

Although the Hawks have a strong head-to-head record against the Magic (6-2 in their last eight meetings), their recent struggles and inconsistency make them a risky pick. Orlando has covered the spread in six out of their last 10 games, further highlighting their recent momentum. With Orlando playing at home and fighting for playoff positioning, they are well-positioned to secure a win and cover the spread in this critical Southeast Division clash.

Final Hawks-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -4 (-108), Over 225 (-110)