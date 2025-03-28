ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Eastern Conference for this four-game season series. The Miami Heat (32-41) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (23-50) in their third meeting this season, Miami leading the series 2-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-76ers prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are currently tenth in the Eastern Conference and holding onto the final play-in spot with a six-game lead over the Toronto Raptors. They most recently beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-112 for their third consecutive win to respond from their previous 10-game losing skid.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently twelfth in the Eastern Conference and will fall out of play-in contention with a loss here. They're 1-9 over their last 10 games and have lost six consecutively heading into this matchup. They'll to rebound following a 119-114 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Here are the Heat-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-76ers Odds

Miami Heat: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -280

Philadelphia 76ers: +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Why the Heat Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat are desperately trying to keep this winning streak alive as they're just two wins from securing the last play-in spot. They're likely to face the Chicago Bulls or Orlando Magic in the tournament, so this Heat team certainly has some experience over the younger squads they'll face. Andrew Wiggins (42), Bam Adebayo (27), and Tyler Herro (36) have all taken turns leading the team in scoring each of their last three games, so this team is firing on all cylinders to close the season.

The Heat have gone a negative 33-39 ATS this season and their 13-22 ATS mark on the road isn't a great sign given their status as road favorites. Still, Tyler Herro will have a solid matchup during this game as well as Kel'el Ware having a huge advantage in the paint. Expect Ware to be the main motor for the Heat as he looks to give them a second chance with his ability to grab offensive rebounds. Him and Herro are also dangerous when running their pick-and-roll game, so expect that to be something they gravitate towards against a porous 76ers defense.

Why the 76ers Will Cover the Spread/Win

If things weren't already going wrong for the 76ers, they've lost six straight games with their two most recent losses coming against the Pelicans (20 wins) and the Wizards (16 wins). Tyrese Maxey was out against the Wizards and Quentin Grimes once again stepped up to fill the lead role with 22 points, three rebounds, and four assists in 33 minutes of action. If there's anything positive the 76ers can take away from this season, it's that Quentin Grimes has emerged for them as a viable scorer with the ball in his hands who just needs opportunities and touches to score.

The 76ers have posted a disappointing 12-23 record at home this season and their defense continues to flounder in stopping usually low-scoring teams like the Pelicans and Wizards. They'll need to tighten things up on the interior against a strong player like Kel'el Ware while also being mindful of their perimeter defense. Maxey, Drummond, and Lowry will all be sitting this game out, so it offers another opportunity for their bench scorers to see some minutes. Look for Quentin Grimes and Justin Edwards to be very active in the offense once again.

Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick

Things haven't been going right for the Philadelphia 76ers as they've failed to cover the spread in their last five consecutive games. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are riding a three-game winning streak and have found a positive spark down this stretch of the season. They're finally healthy and feeding whichever one of their stars can heat up first, so expect a similar approach as they try to remain undefeated against Philly.

The Heat were able to handle the 76ers with previous 106-89 and 108-101 wins earlier in the season. Tyler Herro scored 30 on this defense the last time he saw them and Tyrese Maxey was Philadelphia's leading scorer through both contests as he'll be sitting this one out. Without thinking too much about it, we'll side with current trends to continue as the Miami Heat cover the spread on the road here.

Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -7.5 (-108)