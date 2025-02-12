ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Heat will lean on Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in the wake of the Jimmy Butler trade, and it won't get any easier as they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. It won't be a massive difference for the Heat, as they've spent most of the season with Butler in and out of the lineup and still maintained the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference. The Heat now look like a more well-rounded team, as they added Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and Davion Mitchell at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, it's status quo for the Thunder, as they didn't make any team-changing adds at the deadline. However, the return of Chet Holmgren might be the improvement they need to put them over the top. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Thunder prediction and pick.

Here are the Heat-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Thunder Odds

Miami Heat: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

Oklahoma City Thunder: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -700

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Thunder

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat think they are a better team after losing Butler and bringing in their three new additions, but they didn't do a good job of showing it when they lost by 18 points to the Boston Celtics in their first game. It isn't time to panic yet, as it'll take time for all the pieces to gel and figure things out. The Heat had lost five of nine games before those players debuted, and it's safe to say they should be a better team than they were a week ago when Butler was on the roster but not playing. Will this game be the one where they figure it out? It's possible, but it won't be easy.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder haven't missed a step this season, owning a 43-10 record and winning eight of their past ten games. It's easy to say the Thunder haven't had many tests over those past ten games, but they have victories against the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder have been significant favorites in many of those games, but they've also done the job by covering the spread in five of their past six games.

The Thunder have been dominating the season series against the Heat, winning three straight games dating back to last season. They covered the spread in two games and missed pulling off the trifecta by one point. The Heat will have trouble scoring points as they battle the top-ranked defense in the league. Miami scored 85 and 86 points in their last two games, and it'll be a long night if they don't have that issue figured out. The Thunder are first in the league with 104.6 points allowed per game, while the Heat are 24th with 110 scored.

Final Heat-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Heat showed no signs of life in their first game with the new additions, and despite our claim that they'll eventually improve, it's hard to see them doing so in this game. The Heat's resurgence feels more like a post-All-Star break endeavor, so we'll take the Thunder in this matchup. Oklahoma City is too strong and motivated to have a hiccup before the break.

Final Heat-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -12.5 (-110)