We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup between teams desperate for a win. The Charlotte Hornets (16-49) will visit the San Antonio Spurs (27-37) with Charlotte leading the season series at 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently fourteenth in the Eastern Conference, most recently dropping 123-110 to the Atlanta Hawks. They notably lost nine-straight games just a week ago, breaking the streak with back-to-back wins over the Nets and Heat. They'll look for a rare season sweep in this one.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently twelfth in the Western Conference, sitting just on the brink of a play-in spot. Most recently beating the Dallas Mavericks 126-116, they've gone just 3-7 over the last 10 games. They'll need to keep adjusting to life without Victor Wembanyama if they want to keep playoff hopes alive.

Here are the Hornets-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Spurs Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +156

San Antonio Spurs: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -186

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 p..m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, FanDuel Sports, NBA League Pass

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets are already beginning to turn the page to next season following another disappointing campaign. While LaMelo Ball continues to turn in All-Star level seasons, there isn't much built around him to sustain winning games throughout a season. Miles Bridges has really improved his play throughout the year and the emergence of Mark Williams continues to look promising, but the Hornets don't produce much else from the rest of the roster, so they'll need to head back to the drawing board in the offseason.



The Hornets will have the luxury of knowing they beat this Spurs team once before behind a 25-point effort from Miles Bridges. Without Victor Wembanyama in the paint for the Spurs, Bridges could stand to have another massive game both scoring and rebounding the ball. The Hornets may have the overall edge in rebounding when combining Mark Williams' efforts, so the short spread could be indicative of a much closer game than most may anticipate,

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs have gone 8-20 all-time without Victor Wembanyama and things haven't been looking hot since shutting him down for the season. This of course is compiled with the recent news of De'Aaron Fox having to undergo season-ending surgery and the Spurs are scrambling for answers. If being without their head coach wasn't enough, they've suffered two lethal blows to their pair of franchise stars and will have to move forward without them.



Keldon Johnson will have to see extended time on the floor with the loss of Fox as Chris Paul will have to once again become to primary playmaker for this team. Both Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan will also see extended roles as we see a Spurs team more reminiscent of their pre-Wemby squad that landed the No. 1 Draft Pick in the first place. Still, the Spurs are a decent 16-16 at home against a Charlotte team with a 6-25 road record.

Final Hornets-Spurs Prediction & Pick

This Spurs team is certainly of shell of itself from when these teams first matched up as they'll be without De'Aaron Fox moving forward. The Spurs had the upper-hand throughout the whole first meeting against the Hornets, but it was Miles Bridges who gave them a win with a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the final seconds. Look for him to have another big game in this one against a Hornets team that's struggling on the defensive end.

While the Hornets haven't been very effective throughout much of this season, they'll certainly feature the best players on the floor in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. They also managed to out-rebound the Spurs 53-38 while causing eight turnovers, so this could be a sneaky good matchup for the Hornets against San Antonio.

For our final betting prediction, we're going to roll with the Charlotte Hornets to cover the spread on the road. While they haven't performed well in these spots this season, it's hard to back the Spurs with any kind of money right now as they're playing with a broken lineup from what they had all season.

Final Hornets-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +4 (-110)