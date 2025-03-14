ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Metropolitan Division battle as the Carolina Hurricanes face the Philadelphia Flyers. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Flyers prediction and pick.

Heading into Friday night, the Hurricanes are 39-22-4 on the year, sitting in second in the Metropolitan Division. Despite concerns about the Hurricanes' trade deadline, they have been winning. Prior to Friday night, they had won six of their last seven games. On Friday night, the Hurricanes will face the Detroit Red Wings at home before travelling to Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are 28-31-8 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Metropolitan Division, and also had the Flyers selling at the trade deadline. Last time out, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning struck first in the first period, but Bobby Brink would tie the game in the period. In the second, the Lightning scored again, but again Bobby Brik tied the game. The Flyers would add another goal in the second, but the Lightning would tie it in the third. The game would go to a shootout, where the Flyers would take the 4-3 victory.

Here are the Hurricanes-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Flyers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -170

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Ahoe leads the team in points on the year. Aho comes into the game with 24 goals and 38 assists, good for 62 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis. Blake has just 11 goals and 11 assists, but Jarvis is second on the team in points, coming in with 26 goals and 23 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He is fourth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 28 assists this year. Further, Jack Roslovic has been solid leading the second line. He comes in with 20 goals and 11 assists on the year. Finally, Jordan Stall has 12 goals and 21 assists from the third line.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 8-5 on the year with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He has been solid as of late. He is 2-2 in his last three starts, but has three games with two or fewer goal allowed and save percentages over .905.

Samuel Ersson is expected to be in goal for the Flyers. He is 19-12-4 with a 2.97 goals against average and a .888 save percentage. Ersson has struggled heavily as of late. He is 1-3-1 in his last five starts, giving up three or more goals in all five of them. Further, he has had a save percentage below .875 in all four starts. The only win for Ersson in his last four games was the shootout victory over the Lightning.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny. Konecny comes in leading the team in goals, assists, and points, currently on the first line.. He has 22 goals and 43 assists this year, good for 65 points. It is Tyson Foerester who joins Konecny on the top line, sitting fifth on the team in points. He comes in with 16 goals and 14 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Noah Cates. Cates has 14 goals and 14 assists this year.

Second on the team in points is Matvei Michkov, who is currently on the second line. He comes in with 20 goals and 27 assists this year, good for 47 points. He is joined by Owen Tippett and Sean Courturier. Tippett is third on the team in points with 19 goals and 17 assists. Courturier is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 10 goals and 21 assists.

Final Hurricanes-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. While they will be playing the second game of a back-to-back, they have the better goal tending situation. Frederick Andersen has been solid as of late, while Samuel Ersson is struggling. Further, the Hurricanes are sixth in the NHL in goals against and they are second on the penalty kill. The Flyers have just one win in their last six games, and are struggling to score. They score just 2.79 goals per game while sitting 30th in the NHL on the power play. Further, they have scored just 12 goals in their last six games. Take the Hurricanes here.

Final Hurricanes-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-170)