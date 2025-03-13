ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to extend their winning streak as they host the Detroit Red Wings. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game at 31-28-6 on the year. That places them in sixth place in the Atlantic division and two points outside a wild card spot. The Red Wings did not do a lot to upgrade at the trade deadline either. Still, they are coming off a win. In their last game, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. Tage Thompson struck first, but Marco Kasper, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane would all score in the first period as the Red Wings would lead 3-2 heading into the second period. In the second period, both teams would add a goal, but in the third, the Red Wings would strike three times on their way to a 7-3 victory.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 39-22-4 on the year, sitting in second in the Metropolitan Division. Despite concerns about the Hurricanes' trade deadline, they have been winning. They come in as winners of six of their last seven. In their last game they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. Seth Jarvis scored first, scoring shorthanded in the first period. The Hurricanes would add two more goals in the second period. The Lightning would get one back in the third, but Carolina would go on to win the game 4-1.

Here are the Red Wings-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Hurricanes Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +202

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Lucas Raymond leads the way from the top line. Raymond leads the team in both assists and points. He comes into the game with 22 goals and 46 assists, good for 68 points. Meanwhile, Dyland Larkin joins Raymond on the top line, and comes into the game with 27 goals and 32 assists, good for 59 total points. The line is rounded out by Elmer Soderblom. Soderblom has three goals and five assists this year.

It is Alex DeBrincat who leads the team in goals and leads the second line. He comes in with 30 goals and 27 assists, good for 57 total points, third on the team. He is joined on the line by Patrick Kane. Kane is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 17 goals and 28 assists this year. Finally, Mortiz Seider is fifth on the team in points playing from the blue line. He comes in with seven goals and 31 assists.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goal for the Red Wings on the year. He is 17-15-3 on the year with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Talbot is just 1-4 in his last five games, giving up four or more goals in three of the five games.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Hurricanes this year. He leads the team in points on the year. Aho comes into the game with 24 goals and 38 assists, good for 62 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis. Blake has just 11 goals and 11 assists, but Jarvis is second on the team in points, coming in with 26 goals and 23 assists this year.

The second line is home to Andrei Svechnikov. Svechnikov is third on the team in points, coming in with 18 goals and 25 assists on the year. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He is fourth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 28 assists this year.

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 24-11-3 on the year with a 2.44 goals against average and a .905 save percentage. Kochetkov is sixth in the NHL in wins and eighth in goals against average. Further, he is 4-1-0 since the break, allowing nine goals in those four games. He has allowed just six goals over his last four games.

Final Red Wings-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is recent form. Cam Talbot has struggled for the Red Wings. The Red Wings are 23rd in the NHL in goals against per game. Further, they have given up 26 goals in the last seven games. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have won five in a row, and given up just seven goals in the process. Take Carolina in this one.

Final Red Wings-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+100)