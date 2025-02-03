ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets are first in offense and first in defense as they enter this game against the Carolina Hurricanes. When they acquired Mikko Rantanen, the Hurricanes knew they needed to improve their team for the playoff push. However, the stunning move may not get them on the Jets' level. Winnipeg looks like the best opportunity for a Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup in a long time, but it'll take an improved clutch factor in the playoffs from Connor Hellebuyck to make that happen. While most teams will be holding their breaths when their players participate in the Four Nation's Faceoff starting next week, the Jets might like Hellebuyck playing meaningful games for his country to get some reps before their playoff push. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Jets prediction and pick.

Here are the Hurricanes-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Jets Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+230)

Moneyline: -125

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Jets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: TSN3, Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

It'll take some time for Rantanen to find his spot in the Hurricanes' lineup, so it isn't too discouraging that they are just 2-1-1 over their last four games. The good news is that Rantanen has shown early returns of being highly valuable to the team's success. He didn't score in the New York Islanders' 3-2 victory over Carolina in the first meeting but had a point in each of the subsequent two wins. The Los Angeles Kings held him pointless in their 4-2 victory in Carolina's last matchup. Rantanen has had plenty of success in his career against the Jets, scoring ten goals and 18 assists in 28 games.

It isn't like the Hurricanes needed Rantanen to be one of the league's best teams. Carolina has a 6-2-2 record over its last ten games and is second behind the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes are well behind the Capitals, but this is more a result of Washington's torrid pace than an indictment of Carolina. The Hurricanes would be first in the Atlantic Division currently.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes had a four-game winning streak, which the Jets snapped in their first matchup against Carolina in the 2022-23 season. The teams play twice per season, and Winnipeg has won three of the past four meetings dating back to that victory. Carolina has been a favorite in the past four games, which means that being a favorite in this game shouldn't scare you away.

The Jets can be a streaky team, and it's clear they are in the middle of a hot one after winning six consecutive games. The most impressive win was against the previously-mentioned Capitals, where they outlasted them for a 5-4 overtime victory.

Final Hurricanes-Jets Prediction & Pick

The result of this game could come down to the play of the goaltenders, which has been streaky for the Hurricanes. Carolina's goaltenders are 3-1-1 over their past five games but have a 2.60 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. Meanwhile, Hellebuyck has been lights out all season, and he and Eric Comrie own a .911 save percentage over their last five. Hellebuyck started three straight, so monitor the starting goalies, but the Jets have the upper hand with both, as Comrie has also been above-average this season.

Final Hurricanes-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-125)