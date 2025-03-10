ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Inter Milan looks to advance as they host Feyenoord. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Feyenoord-Inter Milan prediction and pick.

In the first leg of this round of 16 fixture, Feyenoord struggled. They would have just five shots on target on eight total attempts. Meanwhile, Inter Milan was solid. They would score in the 38th minute on a goal from Marcus Thuram, and would then add another goal in the 50th minute from Lautaro Martinez. Both goaltenders would make five saves in the game, but Feyenoord could not find the back of the net, as they fell 2-0, giving Inter Milan the two-goal aggregate lead heading into this game.

Here are the Inter Milan-Feyenoord Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Inter Milan-Feyenoord Odds

Inter Milan: -300

Feyenoord: +800

Draw: +420

Over 2.5 goals: -148

Under 2.5 goals: +122

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Inter Milan Will Win

Inter Milan has scored well this year. They have scored in 37 of their 41 total fixtures, scoring 84 goals in the process. That is good for 2.05 goals per game so far this year. In UCL play, they have scored in seven of nine games, scoring 1.44 goals per game in the process. Further, they have scored better at home so far in UCL play. Inter Milan has scored in all four of their home games, scoring nine goals in the process, good for 2.25 goals per game.

Lautaro Martinez has been great in UCL play. He has six goals in UCL play so far. He has ten goals and three assists in Serie A play overall. Meanwhile, Marcus Thurman has led the way for Inter in Serie A play. He has 13 goals and four assists in Serie A play, and has also scored twice so far in UCL play. Further, Mehdi Taemi has a goal and two assists in UCL play. He has just a goal and one assist so far in domestic league play.

Inter Milan has been dominant on defense in UCL play. They have allowed just one goal so far in UCL play. That one goal was in their loss to Bayer Leverkusen 1-0. Still, they have seven clean sheets so far in UCL play. The lone goal they allowed was on the road, as they have yet to allow a goal at home so far in UCL play, having four clean sheets.

Why Feyenoord Will Win

Feyenoord has also scored well overall this year, scoring in 31 of 38 total fixtures this year and amassing 74 goals. That is good for 1.95 goals per game. In UCL play, they have scored in nine of 11 fixtures, scoring 20 goals, good for 1.82 goals per game. They have also been solid on the road. Feyenoord has scored in all five of their road fixtures so far in UCL play, scoring 11 goals in the process.

Igor Paixao will lead the way for Feyenoord as Santiago Giminez is no longer with Feyenoord. Paixao has two goals and four assists so far in UCL play. He has six goals and seven assists in Eredivisie play. Meanwhile, Anis Hadj Moussa has also been solid for Feyenoord. He has three goals so far in UCL play, while he has four goals and an assist in domestic league play. Finally, Antoi Milambo has three goals and an assist in UCL play this year.

Feyenoord has had some struggles on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed 24 goals over the 11 fixtures so far. Still, they have two clean sheets overall. They have allowed 13 goals in their five road games so far, good for 2.6 goals per game. Further, they have allowed goals in all five games so far on the road.

Final Inter Milan-Feyenoord Prediction & Pick

With Feyenoord already being down 2-0 on aggregate, they will have to push hard to find equalization. Still, Inter Milan has been amazing on defense. They have yet to allow a goal at home in UCL play. Further, in their last six home games overall, they have won all six games, and allowed just four total goals, with three clean sheets. Feyenoord has not been good on the road as of late. In their last six games, they have three draws and three losses on the road. Further, they are not scoring well. Feyenoord has scored just four goals in their last six road games overall. Expect Inter Milan to play tight defense and for this to be a low scoring game.

Final Inter Milan-Feyenoord Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 (+122)