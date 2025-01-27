ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Iowa Hawkeyes got a much-needed win a few days ago against Penn State. It wasn't easy, but Iowa got the job done against Penn State, winning by one point. Given that Iowa allowed 116 points in a loss to Wisconsin, 99 to USC, and 94 to UCLA, allowing only 75 points to Penn State rated as a real improvement, and Iowa was able to score 76 to get the needed result. Iowa had also lost to Minnesota on a night when its offense didn't show up; the Hawkeyes needed that win in the worst way, but now they need to go out and grab several more wins after their recent losing skid. They are still far from where they need to be in the Big Ten standings and in the race for a possible NCAA Tournament spot. They are playing catch-up right now and do not have very much margin for error.

Ohio State has gone through a tough time as well. The Buckeyes did recently beat Purdue, which was a monster win, but before that, they lost to both Oregon and Indiana at home and also fell to Wisconsin on the road. Ohio State's defense has been the better end of the floor for the Buckeyes in the past two weeks, but the offense hasn't been able to consistently make that defense stand up. Ohio State has to find more ways to score, and generally, when a team struggles to score, the best and most immediate solution is to draw fouls and get to the free throw line. Creating easy points while also getting an opponent in foul trouble achieves multiple goals and purposes for a team. Let's see what OSU can do against an Iowa squad which is not known for playing high-level lockdown defense. Iowa could be the kind of opponent Ohio State's offense can get healthy against.

The matchup is favorable for Iowa because the Hawkeyes are not an excellent defensive team, but Ohio State is not an especially good offensive team. Iowa will not be fully exploited by this particular opponent, giving the Hawks a chance to gain the upper hand. If Iowa can play a moderately above-average offensive game — not spectacular, but better than ordinary — it should be able to take this game outright on the road.

Iowa's defense gives Ohio State's offense a chance to get healthy. Ohio State has not been putting up big numbers in the month of January, but Iowa could be an opponent which allows more dribble drives to the rim and doesn't play good enough positional defense to make Ohio State suffer and truly pay the price for its limitations. This really is a game between weaknesses — Iowa's defense versus OSU's offense — and Iowa's weakness is likely to be weaker.

Our lean is to Iowa, but neither team is trustworthy. Pass.

Final Iowa-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Iowa +8.5