The New York Islanders stay close by to take on the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Flyers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the the game.

Here are the Islanders-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Flyers Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -105

Philadelphia Flyers: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Islanders vs. Flyers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: MSG Networks, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders are playing some great hockey lately. They are on a four-game win streak heading into Thursday night's game. In those four games, New York has allowed just five total goals. That is just a little bit over one goal per game. Their play in the offensive zone has not been the best, but they are dominating in the defensive zone. Allowing under three goals makes it a lot easier to win, but allowing just one goal makes it almost guaranteed to win. If the Islanders can continue to play solid in the defensive zone, they will be able to win this game.

New York played the Flyers just last week. That game is part of their current win streak. They allowed just one goal and did a great job getting in front of open shooting lanes. New York blocked 19 shots in the win, they dominated face-offs, and they finished the game with 34 total hits. The Islanders played a physical game, and they were able to get the best of Philadelphia because of it. If New York can have another game like that, they will skate away with a road win.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flyers should be able to play well in the defensive zone. They have allowed just three goals in both games against the Islanders this season. Along with that, New York has scored just 13 goals during their four-game in win streak. That is just a bit over three goals per game, which is not bad, but it is not great. New York is much weaker in the offensive zone, and the Flyers have to take advantage of that. If Philadelphia can keep the Islanders under four goals, there is a chance for them to win this game at home.

As a team, the Islanders have not been scoring the puck great. They are scoring just 2.71 goals per game, which ranks 26th in the NHL. Along with that, the Islanders have the fifth-lowest shot percentage, and it is not due to lack of trying. New York wants to put pucks on net, but it they just do not take enough quality shots. Philadelphia just has to lock in at goalie and in the defensive zone. If the Flyers can keep the Islanders to around their season average in goals, they will have an opportunity to win this game.

Final Islanders-Flyers Prediction & Pick

There is one last thing to keep in mind with this game. The Flyers have played nine games on zero days rest, as this game is. In those nine games, the Flyers are 1-7-1. They do not play well on the second night of back-to-backs, which is something to think about. Because of that, and the Islanders win streak, I will be taking New York to win straight up.

Final Islanders-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Islanders ML (-114)