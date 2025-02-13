ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has finally come and UFC Vegas 102 will reach its apex in the Middleweight (185) Division as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this headlining bout. No. 7-ranked Jared Cannonier will take on Brazil's Gregory Rodrigues in a battle between two terrifying finishers. Check the UFC odds series for our Cannonier-Rodrigues prediction and pick.

Jared Cannonier (17-8) has gone 10-8 under the UFC since 2015. After notching back-to-back wins, he's lost his last two bouts to Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho in tough showings, so he'll be looking to retain his ranking against another finisher in the division. Cannonier stands 5-foot-11 with a 77.5-inch reach.

Gregory Rodrigues (16-5) has gone 7-2 since joining the UFC in 2021. He's been on an impressive streak as of late, winning five of his last six bouts and winning three consecutively heading into this one. With a win here, Rodrigues could break through into the top-10 for the first time in his career. He stands 6-foot-3 with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 102 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 102 Odds: Jared Cannonier-Gregory Rodrigues Odds

Jared Cannonier: +190

Gregory Rodrigues: -230

Over 2.5 rounds: -105

Under 2.5 rounds: -125

Why Jared Cannonier Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Caio Borralho – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Jared Cannonier has been right on the outskirts of earning a title challenge and he took a significant step back after his last loss to Caio Borralho. Cannonier has always been known for his powerful striking and ability to put opponents out, but he's fought rather timidly over the last few fights and certainly hasn't been as aggressive compared to when he beat Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland. He's had trouble with pure strikers in the past, but he may see a better matchup in this one against another chaotic opponent in Rodrigues.

Jared Cannonier won't be able to sit back and counter Rodrigues safely during this fight, so he'll have to feature more output than he has over the last two losses. He's very physically strong and tough for opponents to handle, so he could benefit from fighting along the cage and threatening Rodrigues with the takedown. His best offense will come off the clinch breaks and given the height discrepancy, he'll have to work underneath Rodrigues' chin for much of this one. Expect Cannonier to look like his old self if he's determined on grabbing this win.

Why Gregory Rodrigues Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Christian Leroy Duncan – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Gregory Rodrigues is one of the more physically imposing fighters in the Middleweight Division and there's nothing stopping him from walking forward and throwing heavy shots at his opponents. While his chin has been cracked at times in the past, he's almost cyborg-like in the way he's able to keep pushing forward and throwing big shots. Against a fighter who's been gun-shy as of late like Cannonier, it offers the perfect opportunity for Rodrigues to bring the violence and open this fight up with his striking.

Rodrigues will have the size advantage here and while he doesn't have the longer reach, he's much more active with his kicking game than Cannonnier is at this point of his career. Look for the low leg kick to be a focal point early into this fight as he'll use it to set up his overhand shots over the top. Rodrigues is much more willing to absorb shots in order to get his own off, so don't be surprised if he doesn't respect the distance and gets right in Cannonier's face from the jump.

Final Jared Cannonier-Gregory Rodrigues Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting Main Event as both fighters are capable of shutting the lights out with one punch. Jared Cannonier is certainly the more experienced competitor and has seen much better competition, but Gregory Rodrigues is a unique challenge from a physical standpoint to any fighter in the division.

The betting odds here are very telling and oddsmakers don't expect Cannonier to be able to withstand the forward pressure of Rodrigues. However, if Cannonier is able to remain calm in the pocket and counter Rodrigues off his misses, he certainly stands a chance to knock him out and earn the upset.

Ultimately, this fight will hinge on whether Cannonier can take shots from Rodrigues and return in some sort of fashion. If his output starts to waver, it's likely that Rodrigues will turn the tide in his favor and earn the knockout in this one. For our final prediction, we'll roll with the underdog to pull this one out as a decision would favor Cannonier.

Final Jared Cannonier-Gregory Rodrigues Prediction & Pick: Jared Cannonier (+190); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-105)