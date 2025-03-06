ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These teams have had rough seasons, but the Raptors are playing slightly better than the Jazz, entering this game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Jazz have talent but are having a rough season, sitting at 15-47. They have lost five of their last six games and three straight entering this game. This offense has a lot of balance, with Lauri Markkanen being the best player on the roster and stretching the floor from down low. There is a chance Markkanen misses this game. Due to their injuries, they need more from this roster to beat Toronto.

The Raptors have struggled this season, entered this game with a 20-42 record, and won two straight following a three-game losing streak. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are the best players on the Raptors, and they have a great opportunity against the spiraling Jazz. It doesn't help that the Raptors are missing Gradey Dick, but they are still primed for a win in this game.

Here are the Jazz-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Raptors Odds

Utah Jazz: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +158

Toronto Raptors: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: KJZZ/TSN

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense has had a rough season and has been inconsistent. They are 24th in scoring, at 110.4 points per game, 15th in field-goal percentage, 46.5%, and 21st in three-point shooting, 34.9% from behind the arc.

Seven different Raptors are averaging more than double digits in scoring this year, showcasing that this offense is balanced. Barrett is the best scorer on the team, averaging 21.7 points per game. Then, Barnes is the best passer on the team and leads the team in assists with 6.1 per game. They move the ball well, with the entire squad averaging 28.4 assists per game.

This offense has a lot of balance across the roster and some genuinely good talent. However, inexperience, consistency, and injuries have plagued their roster. They should be able to score on a bad Utah defense, but it is a close matchup on paper.

The Raptors' defense has arguably been worse than their offense. They are 24th in points allowed, at 116.1 points per game, 20th in field-goal percentage defense, at 47.1%, and 10th in three-point percentage, at 35.4%, from behind the arc.

Jakob Poetl has been a beast down low for Toronto. Poetl leads the team in rebounding and blocks with 9.8 and 1.2 per game, respectively. The perimeter defense has been unimpressive overall. Barnes is the biggest standout regarding their on-ball defense, leading the team in steals, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Jazz have a terrible offense, and the Raptors should find success on defense, especially in this game. In the tournament, Utah's potential injuries are also a factor in this game.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah offense is balanced and does have firepower, but it has not been consistent. It is 20th in scoring offense at 112.5 points per game, 20th in field goal percentage at 45.9%, and 17th in three-point shooting at 35.6%.

Six players on the Jazz average over double digits in scoring. Lauri Markkanen is the best player on this roster and leads the team in scoring at 19.3 points per game. However, there is a chance that both Markkanen and John Collins are both out as the top two scorers. If that's the case, Collin Sexton leads with 18.2 points per game. Then, Isaiah Collier emerged as a star in the backcourt and was the assist leader, averaging 6.1 per game.

Markkanen and Collins are vital to the Jazz's offense, and both seem like they are playing, but they are injured and won't be 100% healthy. Utah should still have success against a Raptors defense that has not been anything special all season, even on the road.

The Utah Jazz have been awful on defense this year. They are 29th in points allowed, at 119.8 points per game, 26th in field goal percentage defense, at 47.7%, and 17th in three-point percentage defense where they also allow 35.9% from behind the arc.

The Jazz's frontcourt has been a significant strength this season. Walker Kessler is the best rebounder on the team, leading the way at 12.1 points per game. He is also the leader in blocks, with 2.3 per game. The perimeter defense has struggled in comparison to their frontcourt. John Collins leads the team in steals, averaging one per game, and he should be available for this matchup.

This defense has struggled all season, and while the Raptors are not impressive on offense, Toronto should be able to score on this team, especially with the Raptors at home.

Final Jazz-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Jazz have struggled recently and are spiraling. They are dealing with injuries and have many questions surrounding their roster. The Raptors have more to like and are healthier. Barrett and Barnes should have big games against Utah. Toronto wins and covers at home.

Final Jazz-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Raptors -4 (-112)