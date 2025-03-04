ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz (15-46) visit the Washington Wizards (11-49) on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Capital One Arena. Both teams are struggling this season, with the Jazz looking to snap a nine-game road losing streak. The Wizards' offense is led by Jordan Poole, averaging 21.0 points per game, while the Jazz counter with Keyonte George's 16.8 points and 6.0 assists. Utah's offense (112.4 PPG) slightly edges Washington's (110.3 PPG), but both teams struggle defensively. This matchup between two bottom-ranked teams could be a high-scoring affair, with the outcome likely determined by which young core can step up and minimize mistakes.

Here are the Jazz-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Wizards Odds

Utah Jazz: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +164

Washington Wizards: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz are poised to snap their nine-game road losing streak when they face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Despite both teams struggling this season, the Jazz have a slight edge in offensive production, averaging 112.4 points per game compared to the Wizards' 110.3. This offensive advantage, coupled with the Wizards' defensive woes, sets the stage for a potential Jazz victory.

Key to Utah's success will be the dynamic play of Keyonte George, who's averaging an impressive 16.8 points and 6.0 assists per game. His ability to create opportunities for teammates while maintaining a solid shooting percentage (39.7% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc) will be crucial against Washington's porous defense. The Wizards rank last in points allowed per game (122) and have struggled to contain opposing offenses all season. With the Jazz's superior three-point shooting and the Wizards' tendency to allow high-percentage shots, Utah's offense should find ample opportunities to exploit Washington's defensive shortcomings. Additionally, the Jazz's younger core, including players like Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski, have shown flashes of potential that could shine against a Wizards team that has often looked unprepared and flat in games this season.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards are primed to secure a much-needed victory against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. After recently snapping a six-game losing streak with a solid win over the Brooklyn Nets, the Wizards are gaining momentum going 2-2 in their last 4 games. Jordan Poole has emerged as a key player, averaging 21.0 points per game and providing the offensive spark necessary to exploit Utah's defensive vulnerabilities. The Jazz have struggled defensively this season, allowing an average of 121 points per game, which could play into Washington's hands as they look to capitalize on fast-break opportunities and three-point shooting.

Moreover, the Wizards boast a deeper bench that has shown promise in recent games. Players like Richaun Holmes and Malcolm Brogdon have been pivotal in providing scoring and rebounding support. With eight players finishing in double figures against Charlotte, Washington's ability to share the scoring load could overwhelm a Jazz team that relies heavily on individual performances from their young stars. The Wizards’ recent home court advantage and their motivation to improve their standings should give them the edge needed to defeat Utah, making this matchup crucial for their aspirations moving forward.

Final Jazz-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Utah Jazz visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in a matchup between two struggling teams looking to salvage something from their disappointing seasons. The Jazz, led by rookie Keyonte George (16.8 PPG, 6.0 APG), have shown flashes of potential but struggle with consistency, especially on the road where they've lost nine straight. Utah's offense (112.4 PPG) has been their bright spot, but their league-worst defense (119.5 PPG allowed) has been their downfall. The Wizards, coming into this contest with a rare 2 wins in their last 4 games will look to build momentum behind Jordan Poole's scoring (21.0 PPG) and the veteran leadership of Malcolm Brogdon. Washington's defense has also been a major weakness, allowing 122 points per game.

This game could turn into a high-scoring affair given both teams' defensive struggles. The key factor may be which team can string together more consistent offensive possessions and limit turnovers. While the Jazz have more young talent, the Wizards' home-court advantage and recent taste of victory could provide the edge they need. In a close, back-and-forth game with multiple lead changes, the Wizards narrowly edge out the Jazz covering the spread on their homecourt Wednesday night.

Final Jazz-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards -4.5 (-115), Over 233.5 (-110)