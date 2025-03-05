ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets look to break their losing streak as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Jets come into the game at 42-16-4 on the year, which gives the Jets the best record in the NHL. In their last game, they faced the New York Islanders. Kyle Palmieri would give the Islanders the 1-0 lead on a power play goal in the first period. Brock Nelson would extend the lead before Josh Morrissey made it a one goal game. The Islanders would extend the lead to two goals in the third, but a Nikolaj Ehlers power play goal would make it 3-2. Still, the Jets would not be able to tie the game, and fell 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are 27-27-8 on the year, placing them in seventh in the Metropolitan Division. This has the Flyers looking at selling at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Calgary Flames. The Flames took a 3-0 lead in the first ten minutes of the game before the Flyers would add two of their own. Still, they would be down 4-2 heading into the second period. In the second period, the Flames would add another goal. then in the third, the Flyers would score, but the Flames grabbed an empty net goal on their way to a 6-3 win.

Here are the Jets-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Flyers Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline: -152

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Jets vs Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele this year. Connor leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 31 goals and 45 assists, good for 76 total points. Connor also has nine goals and 16 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Scheifele leads the team in goals this year and is second in points. He comes into the game with 34 goals and 34 assists this year. Scheifele has nine goals and 12 asssits on the power play. Finally, Gabriel Vilardi is third on the team in points, coming in with 26 goals and 29 assists this year. Further, he has 11 goals and 11 assists on the power play.

On the second line, Nikolar Ehlers leads the way, while also sitting fourth on the team in points. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 33 assists, good for 51 points. He is joined by Cole Perfetti on the second line. Perfetti comes into the game with 12 goals and 25 assists. Finally, Josh Morrissey has been great from the blue line. He comes into the game with nine goals and 40 assists, plus 18 assists on the power play.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 36-8-3 on the year with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. That places him first in the NHL in all three categories. In his last four games since the break he is 2-1-1, but has allowed just six goals in the four games.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is Travis Konecny who leads the way for the Flyers. He comes in leading the team in goals, assists, and points, but currently playing on the second line. He has 22 goals and 41 assists this year, good for 63 points. Second on the team in points is Matvei Michkov, who is currently on the third line. He comes in with 19 goals and 26 assists this year, good for 45 points. He is joined by Owen Tippett and Sean Courturier. Tippett is third on the team in points with 18 goals and 17 assists. Courturier is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 10 goals and 20 assists.

It is Tyson Foerester who leads the top line, sitting fifth on the team in points. He comes in with 16 goals and 13 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Bobby Brink. Brink comes in with just eight goals, but 21 assists. The line is rounded out by Noah Cates. Cates has 14 goals and 14 assists this year.

Samuel Ersson is expected to be in goal for the Flyers. He is 18-10-4 with a 2.91 goals against average and a .890 save percentage. Ersson is 2-1-1 in his last four games.

Final Jets-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Not only do they have great goaltending coming into the game, they are first in the NHL in goals against and on the power play. Meanwhile, the Flyers score just 2.89 goals per game and are 26th in the NHL in goals against per game. Expect the Jets to take this one.

Final Jets-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-152)