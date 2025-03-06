ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev continues on the prelims with a fight between Joshua Van and Rei Tsuruya in the flyweight division. Van comes into off of back-to-back dominant victories meanwhile, Tsuruya was successful in his UFC debut extending his unbeaten streak to 10 fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Van-Tsuruya prediction and pick.

Joshua Van (12-2) brutally suffered his first UFC loss against Charles Johnson back in July 2024 but was able to bounce back in a big way with back-to-back dominant victories in just a 5-month span to close out 2024. Now, he makes his 2025 debut with his eyes set on keeping the momentum going when he takes on the undefeated Rei Tsuruya this weekend at UFC 313.

Rei Tsuruya (10-0) had a lot of hype surrounding his UFC debut and he showed out in his performance dominating Carlos Hernandez with suffocating grappling. Tsuruya takes a significant step up on short notice to take on the surging Joshua Van to insert himself among the division's elite this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena.

Here are the UFC 313 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 313 Odds: Joshua Van-Rei Tsuruya Odds

Joshua Van: -180

Rei Tsuruya: +150

Over 2.5 rounds: -195

Under 2.5 rounds: +150

Why Joshua Van Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Cody Durden – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (6 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Joshua Van is set to showcase why he’s one of the UFC’s brightest young prospects when he faces Rei Tsuruya this weekend at UFC 313. At just 23 years old, Van already has a 5-1 UFC record, including an impressive win over Cody Durden. Van’s aggressive boxing style, relentless pressure, and powerful body shots make him a nightmare for opponents. His ability to dictate the pace and wear down his adversaries with high-volume striking will be key against Tsuruya, who has yet to face someone with Van’s level of experience and intensity.

Van’s improved wrestling defense is another critical factor in this matchup. Against Durden, a high-level wrestler, Van showcased his ability to shut down takedowns and punish opponents in scrambles. Tsuruya, an undefeated grappler with four submission wins, may struggle to impose his ground game if Van keeps the fight standing. Additionally, Van’s conditioning and experience in grueling fights give him an edge over Tsuruya, who is stepping in on short notice. If Van can avoid being dragged into prolonged grappling exchanges, his striking and pressure should overwhelm Tsuruya en route to a decisive victory, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the flyweight division.

Why Rei Tsuruya Will Win

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (4 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Rei Tsuruya has all the tools to defeat Joshua Van in their flyweight bout at UFC 313. The undefeated Japanese prospect combines world-class wrestling, dynamic striking, and relentless pace to overwhelm his opponents. A Junior Olympic silver medalist in wrestling, Tsuruya’s grappling pedigree is unmatched in this matchup. He has showcased his ability to mix takedowns with striking seamlessly, as seen in his dominant run on Road to UFC. Once on the ground, Tsuruya’s aggressive ground-and-pound and creative submissions, including rare techniques like the scarf hold armlock, make him a constant finishing threat.

While Van is a dangerous striker, Tsuruya’s karate-based movement and ability to close the distance quickly will neutralize Van’s boxing. Tsuruya’s knack for controlling the pace and forcing opponents into uncomfortable positions will be key. Additionally, Van’s struggles against grapplers could be exposed if Tsuruya establishes top control early. With four first-round finishes on his record, Tsuruya has proven he can end fights quickly or dominate over three rounds. If he avoids Van’s power shots and imposes his grappling game, expect Tsuruya to secure a statement victory and solidify himself as one of the brightest young talents in the flyweight division.

Final Joshua Van-Rei Tsuruya Prediction & Pick

The flyweight bout between Joshua Van and Rei Tsuruya at UFC 313 is a compelling clash of styles. Van is known for his relentless pace and elite striking, averaging an incredible 8.9 significant strikes per minute. His ability to pressure opponents and dominate on the feet will be key against Tsuruya, an undefeated grappler stepping in on short notice. Van’s 60% takedown defense, showcased in his recent win over Cody Durden, will be critical to keeping the fight standing where he holds a clear advantage.

Tsuruya, however, brings a dangerous ground game with an average of two takedowns per round in limited UFC action. If he can close the distance and drag Van into scrambles, he has the tools to control the fight on the mat. That said, Van’s experience against high-level competition and superior striking output make him the favorite to win a competitive decision or secure a late finish.

Final Joshua Van-Rei Tsuruya Prediction & Pick: Joshua Van (-180), Over 2.5 Rounds (-195)