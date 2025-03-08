ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings will head to Sin City for a showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights. It will be a Pacific Division showdown as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Kings-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights lead the head-to-head 22-17. Additionally, they are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Kings. The Golden Knights won 6-1 at the T-Mobile Arena. Conversely, the Kings won 6-3 on October 30, 2024, and 5-2 on February 24, 2025, both games at Crypto.

Here are the Kings-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Golden Knights Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: +140

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Kings vs Golden Knights

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and FDSW

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their best efforts, the Kings did not land Mikko Rantanen. Regardless, they added Andrei Kuzmenko in a deal for depth. Kuzmenko will likely play in this game as the Kings visit Sin City to play a pivotal game against a team that leads the division by six points against the Edmonton Oilers and 11 points against the Kings. Significantly, the Kings hope to replicate the results of their 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

They started that game with a powerplay goal from Trevor Moore. After allowing two goals in the second period, the Kings were behind entering the third. Moore tied it up with a goal before Warren Foegele gave them the lead. Then, Joel Edmunson made it 4-2 before Kevin Fiala added one to finish the four-goal, third-period flurry.

The Kings fired just 19 shots on goal but maximized their opportunities, scoring five times. Additionally, they won 51 percent of their faceoffs. The Kings went 1 for 3 on the powerplay.

The Kings will be playing on the second of a back-to-back. If Darcy Kuemper starts on Saturday, then David Rittich will get the nod. Last time, Kuemper made 21 saves and allowed two goals. Also, the defense went 2 for 2 on the penalty kill, leveling 17 hits and blocking 19 shots. They must replicate the same effort, preventing the Golden Knights from getting opportunities.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can get more consistent scoring from their wingers and find a way to avoid the deficit early. Then, they must clamp down on defense and prevent the Golden Knights from getting clear paths to the net.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights added Reilly Smith, bringing him back into the fold and adding another depth piece. Ultimately, this will help the Knights even more as he slots on the fourth line for now to help Vegas when they need to give their top two lines a break. The Golden Knights hope to do what they did on October 22 when they blasted the Kings.

Things started hot that night as Tomas Hertl started things with a powerplay goal. Then, Mark Stone added a powerplay marker before Pavel Dorofeyev tallied one to make it 3-0. After allowing the Kings to cut the deficit to 3-1, the Golden Knights put the pedal to the medal in the third with goals by Alexander Hotlz, Hertl, and Ivan Barbashev to finish a 6-1 win.

The Knights fired 30 shots on the net. Furthermore, they won 64 percent of their faceoffs in that game and went 2 for 2 on the powerplay to complete the dominating victory.

Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves and allowed one goal in that victory. However, we likely will see Adin Hill make the start for this game, as he is usually in the starter's crease. The Knights killed off all four penalties, leveled 21 hits, and blocked 21 shots.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can find plenty of scoring chances. Then, they must not let the Kings take extra chances at the net or gain any momentum.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Kings are 29-31 against the spread, while the Golden Knights are 38-34 against the spread. Moreover, the Kings are 16-18 against the spread on the road, while the Knights are 22-11 against the spread at home. The Kings are 24-33-3 against the over/under, while the Golden Knights are 28-32-2 against the over/under.

The Kings are awful on the road, which showed in their loss to the Knights earlier this season where they simply looked outmatched. Because of this, I cannot see them coming in here and winning. I will roll with the Golden Knights to destroy the Kings at home, showing their dominance and demonstrating why they are the best team in the Pacific Division.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+146)