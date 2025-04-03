ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this next cross-conference series. The Sacramento Kings (36-40) will take on the Charlotte Hornets (19-57) as both teams look to rebounds from recent losses. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently tenth in the Western Conference and leading the Phoenix Suns by one game for the final play-in spot. They've gone just 3-7 over their last 10 and ride a three-game losing streak heading into this game. They'll hope to rebound from their recent 116-111 loss to a 17-win Wizards team.

The Charlotte Hornets are fourteenth in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling 119-105 against Indiana. They've gone 2-8 over their last 10 games and are effectively hobbling towards the finish line with numerous injuries as they'll begin planning for a fresh start next season.

Here are the Kings-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Hornets Odds

Sacramento Kings: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Charlotte Hornets: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, WSOC-TV Channel 9, NBA League Pass

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are holding onto the final play-in spot by just a thread and they haven't done themselves many favors in trying to pull away from the Suns. They're playing with all of their starters and while DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine are all doing their part in scoring the ball, they've struggled to produce bench points and contend without their stars on the floor. They've also become a much more offensive-minded team down the stretch and it's hurt their efforts on the defensive end.

deebo will always find that and-one 💪 Play of the Month presented by Sire Spirits pic.twitter.com/FZ8Oksk0FD — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Kings have gone 4-6 in their last 10 meetings with Charlotte and they're not a solid team against the spread with just a 32-43 record. Still, on paper, they sport the much better lineup and they'll be under pressure to perform with just six games remaining to finalize their play-in spot. Look for DeMar DeRozan to continue lifting them on offense, but it could be Sabonis' defensive efforts that earn them the close win.

Why the Hornets Will Cover the Spread/Win

With Josh Green out and both Seth Curry and Mark Williams listed as “day-to-day,” the Charlotte Hornets are giving their deeper bench players a chance to close this season out with some valuable game minutes. It wasn't the season they had hoped for with LaMelo Ball dealing with injuries and a young bench still developing. Miles Bridges will be coming off one of his more productive seasons as a pro, so there's still room for growth as they try to catch the rest of the team up to speed.



Mark Williams and Seth Curry have both been two of the Hornets' top three scorers over the last two games, so much of Charlotte's success hinges on whether they'll be available to play or not. Miles Bridges should see an advantage in the paint going up against a less aggressive Kings front court, so expect their attack to start from the inside as they work their way out.

Final Kings-Hornets Prediction & Pick

Not only did the Sacramento Kings beat the Charlotte Hornets in their only other meeting this season, but they dominated them for four quarters for a final score of 130-88. Zach LaVine scored 41 points during the outing and while the Kings haven't been solid on defense this season, the Hornets certainly have been worse in stopping opposing scorers. For that reason, this is a tailor-made matchup for the aggressive spot-up scoring of both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

On the Hornets' side, they're currently dealing with injuries to two of their top three scorers with this game potentially hinging on the game of Miles Bridges. While Bridges may have a solid matchup here, I doubt it'll be enough to stop the offensive attack from the Kings.

While the Hornets have a positive 19-18 ATS record playing at home, the Kings are 29-21 when listed as the betting favorites. With what's at stake for them in these final games, I expect the Kings to score at-will as they try to pull away from the Hornets early. Let's roll with Sacramento to cover the spread on the road.

Final Kings-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -10 (-110)