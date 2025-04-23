ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pistons host the Knicks on Thursday in Game 3! The Knicks want to bounce back after the Pistons stole Game 2 in Madison Square Garden. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Knicks are 51-31 but desperately need a win after the Pistons stole Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns make this team go and are key to its success, but the Knicks' depth is a massive key, especially against a younger Pistons team. New York will get their focus up and be ready for this game after the Pistons seemed to catch them off guard in Game 2.

The Pistons are playing well. After losing late in Game 1, they fought back to a win in Game 2. Cade Cunningham has been great, and Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris have stepped up with Jaden Ivey, who is still out due to injury. A win in this matchup would be significant for Detroit and prove that they belong and are not going away despite not having as much postseason experience as the Knicks.

Here are the Knicks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-Pistons Game 3 Odds

New York Knicks: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -116

Detroit Pistons: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 214.5 (-108)

Under: 214.5 (-112)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Pistons NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' offense has been solid, and they are still a solid unit in the postseason. Through two games, they are fourth in scoring at 108.5 points per game, fifth in field goal percentage at 47.7%, and 12th in three-point shooting at 32.8% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Knicks are averaging over double digits in scoring in the postseason. Brunson is the engine of this offense, averaging 35.5 points per game in the postseason. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby are tied for second, averaging 16.5 points per game. Brunson is also the engine that makes this offense go, leading with 7.5 assists per game.

The Knicks should succeed on offense in this game because they have been consistent, but they must find more balance. If they utilize that balance more, they should score easily on the Pistons.

The Knicks' defense has been in the middle of the pack of the 16 playoff teams. They are ninth in points allowed, at 106 points per game; ninth in field goal percentage, at 46.3% from the field; and seventh in three-point percentage defense, at 35.6% from behind the arc.

Towns is still a beast for this frontcourt and is playing well as a difference-maker. He leads the team in rebounds and blocks with 8.5 and 1.5, respectively. Four total players are averaging one block per game. The perimeter defense has been solid with four players averaging at least one steal per game. Anunoby is the team leader in steals with 3.5 per game.

This defense has struggled with inconsistency as a unit all season. Brunson, Hart, and Anunoby have been fantastic and present a massive challenge for Cunningham on the wing. That's the X-factor in this matchup.

Why the Pistons Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons' offense has started the season well. They score eighth at 106 points per game, eighth from the field at 46.3%, and 10th from three-point range at 35.6%.

Four Pistons are averaging over double digits this season. Cunningham has been the best player on this offense, leading in scoring and assists, averaging 27 points and 7.5 assists per game, respectively. Harris is next up, averaging 20 points per game. Beasley and Schroder round out the scoring with 14.5 and 14 points per game.

With Jaden Ivey injured, Cunningham has even more pressure on offense. Beasley, Harris, and Schroder have stepped up in the postseason to help, and they need all the help they can get in this matchup against the Knicks.

Detroit's defense was inconsistent this season, which has carried over into the postseason. They are 13th in points allowed, at 108.5 points per game, 12th in field-goal percentage, at 47.7%, and fifth in three-point percentage defense, allowing 32.8% from behind the arc.

Harris and Jalen Duren have been excellent on defense for the Pistons' frontcourt. Harris and Duren are tied for the team lead in rebounds with 9.5 per game. Four players average at least one block, with Duren as the leader with three per game. This perimeter defense has also been solid overall, with six players tied for the team lead in steals with one per game.

The Pistons have the talent to play solid defense, but that inconsistency is a struggle. This is the big difference maker, especially if the Knicks try to get more balance on offense.

Final Knicks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are the better team, and the Pistons played well to steal Game 2, but the Knicks should lock in and win Game 3 on the road. The Knicks win and cover in Detroit to take a 2-1 series lead.

Final Knicks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -1 (-108)