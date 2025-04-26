ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks will attempt to take a 3-1 lead as they face the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of their Best-of-7 First-Round Series on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. The tide might turn in Detroit as we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Pistons Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Knicks defeated the Pistons 118-116 in Game 3 to secure a 2-1 lead in their Best-of-7 First-Round Series. After leading the Pistons 66-53 at halftime, the Knicks nearly blew the game. But New York made adjustments, and it was enough to secure the win.

Here are the Knicks-Pistons Game 4 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-Pistons Game 4 Odds

New York Knicks: +2 (-108)

Moneyline: +110

Detroit Pistons: -2 (-112)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Pistons NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

Jalen Brunson went off in Game 3, accomplishing something that has not been seen since 1984. Amazingly, he is the first Knick since Bernard King to start a playoff series with three consecutive 30-point games, matching what King did in the 1984 playoffs. Brunson responded to a hostile crowd in Detroit, doing everything and anything he wanted on a night when the Pistons still had a chance to steal the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns bounced back with a monster performance, finishing with 31 points and leading the Knicks in scoring. While Brunson has been great in the playoffs, this was the first really dominant performance by the All-Star Center. OG Anunoby had 22 points, while Mikal Bridges added 20. Every starter had at least 20 points in Game 3.

The Knicks shot 46.5 percent from the floor, including 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Knicks converted 89.7% of their free-throw attempts. Overall, they were mostly clean with the rock, turning the ball over nine times. The Knicks lost the board battle by three, but still had 40 rebounds. Notably, the defense was stout when they needed it to be, garnering 11 steals and blocking seven shots.

The Knicks will cover the spread if Brunson and Towns continue to dominate, and the starters all hit their stride again. Then, they must clamp down on defense and contain one of the best young stars in the game.

Why the Pistons Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons fell flat to end Game 3 and just did not have enough to secure the win. Notably, they had every opportunity to win the game late but were unable to capitalize on the chance.

Tim Hardaway bounced back after a poor Game 2, scoring 24 points while shooting 7 for 13 from the field. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham was productive with 24 points while shooting 10 for 25 from the floor. Jalen Duren added 16 points, while Malik Beasley had 12 while shooting 4 for 14. Likewise, Dennis Schroeder shone off the bench, tallying 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 from the hardwood. Tobias Harris was awful, finishing with only five points while shooting 2 for 9. The Pistons need him to be better.

The Pistons shot 45.3 percent from the floor, including 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they hit 81.5 percent of their free-throw chances. But they were mightily sloppy. Ultimately, they turned the ball over 14 times, which you cannot do in the postseason. The Pistons won the board battle 43-40. Sadly, their defense had just six steals and blocked four shots. They were unable to contain Towns or Brunson. Additionally, the other three Knicks starters burned them.

The Pistons will cover the spread if Cunningham can take his game to the next level and produce more buckets while setting up good shots for his teammates. Then, the defense must converge on Brunson and Towns, while also making life difficult for Bridges, Anunoby, and the other shooters.

Final Knicks-Pistons Game 4 Prediction & Pick

Road teams went 4-1 in Game 4 in the 2024 NBA Playoffs last season. Last season, the Knicks held a 2-1 lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in the First Round and won Game 4. The last time the Pistons trailed a series 2-1 with Game 4 at home was during the 2008 NBA Playoffs, where they would demolish the Boston Celtics at home before eventually losing the series in six games.

The Knicks are the more experienced team, and showcased that in the waning seconds of Game 3. However, they have played too close to the Sun in this series, and it will ultimately cost them. The Pistons have shown great strides in this series, and could easily be up 3-0 if they knew how to finish games properly. Therefore, I can see the Pistons snagging one more, specifically, in front of a rowdy crowd at Little Caesars Arena.

Final Knicks-Pistons Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons: -2 (-112)