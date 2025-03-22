ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will visit Sin City to face the Vegas Golden Knights. It will be a throwdown at the T-Mobile Arena as we continue our NHL odds series while making a Lightning-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights lead the head-to-head series 7-6. Also, the Knights are 4-1 in the past five games at T-Mobile Arena. Of the four wins, two have been in the shootout, one in overtime, with all four wins being but one goal. The Lightning won 4-3 earlier this season at Amalie Arena.

Here are the Lightning-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Golden Knights Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +105

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 5.5 (+104)

Under: 5.5 (-128)

How To Watch Lightning vs Golden Knights

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Scripps and FDSS

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The trade deadline has passed, yet the Lightning still has some issues to address and must figure out how to address them. So far, things are going well, as the Lightning will likely make the playoffs. Now, they hope to sweep the season series with the Golden Knights.

When the Lightning won the first game, it was a see-saw affair that saw them fall behind 1-0 early. Then, J.J. Moser scored to knot the game up. But they fell behind again before Nikita Kucherov tied it up. They trailed 3-2 after two periods, and things looked dire. However, the Bolts powered up in the third period when Brandon Hagel tied the game up. Finally, Kucherov netted the game-winning goal with 55 seconds left in the game to seal the deal.

The Lightning managed 25 shots on goal. They also went 0 for 2 on the powerplay, scoring all their goals at even strength. The Bolts also won just 43.5 percent of the faceoffs. The offense could have had more shots had their possession metrics been slightly better.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in this game while allowing three goals. The defense also scored 22 hits, blocked nine shots, and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can continue their hot offense, and Kucherov finds a way to put the puck in the back of the net. Then, they must defend the crease and do a better job on the defensive end to avoid falling behind early.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel keeps breaking Vegas records as he continues his inspirational play for the Golden Knights. Overall, he has remained one of the better players in the hockey world and can always be counted on to get at least an assist to help his team. His passing has been off the hook, and he is one of the players the Knights can always count on. Therefore, it is unsurprising that Eichel contributed two assists in the game they lost against the Lightning.

That game started well when Brayden McNabb nabbed a goal to make it 1-0. After allowing the Lightning to tie it, the Golden Knights got the lead when Pavel Dorofeyev scored on the powerplay to make it 2-1. But they let Kucherov score to make it 2-2 going into the second period. Later, Ivan Barbashev made it 3-2 with a good goal to give Vegas the lead entering the third. Unfortunately, things spiraled out of control as the Knights allowed the Bolts to tie it and then eventually win it with a minute left in the game.

The Golden Knights had 25 shots on goal and won 56.5 percent of the faceoffs. Also, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay. While the metrics were good overall, it did not help them in the end, and the offense must figure out a way to keep the puck in their possession.

Adin Hill made 24 saves but also allowed four goals. Also, the defense killed two penalties in a vain effort not to allow the Lightning to beat them. But their struggles in the 5-on-5 hurt them.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if Eichel can continue to make good plays to either assist a goalscorer or put the puck in the net himself. Then, their defense must contain Kicherov.

Final Lightning-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 36-32 against the spread, while the Golden Knights are 40-28 against the spread. Additionally, the Bolts are 17-17 against the spread on the road, while the Knights are 19-15 against the spread at home. The Lightning are 29-35-4 against the over/under, while the Golden Knights are 31-35-2 against the over/under.

Both teams are racing toward the playoffs. However, I can foresee another close game. While the Knights may win this game, they will not cover. Take the Lightning to cover the spread.

Final Lightning-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Lightning +1.5 (-235)