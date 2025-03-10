ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two eastern conference playoff hopefuls face off as the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Lightning come into the game at 37-22-4 on the year, which places them in third in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning also improved at the trade deadline as they look to make another run in the playoffs. In their last game, they faced the Boston Bruins. After a scoreless first period, Cole Koepke would open the scoring in the second period for the Bruins. They would also add three more goals in the third period, while Jeremy Swayman stopped all 26 shots he faced and the Bruins won the game 4-0.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 38-22-4 on the year, placing them in second place in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game the Hurricanes face the Winnipeg Jets. Mark Jankowski scored the first goal of the game in the first period to give the Hurricanes the lead. He would score again in the second period to make it 2-0. Logan Stankoven scored his first goal with the Hurricanes in the third, and the Hurricanes would go on to win the game 4-2.

Here are the Lightning-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Hurricanes Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +106

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Lightning vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Lightning is led by Nikita Kucherov. He leads the team in assists and points this year, coming in with 28 goals and 64 assists, good for 92 total points. He is joined on the top line by Brayden Point, who leads the team in goals. Point comes in with 32 goals and 33 assists, sitting third on the team with 64 total points. The line is rounded out by Jake Guentzel, who is fourth on the team in points. He comes in with 32 goals and 31 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Brandon Hagel comes in with 30 goals and 40 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points with 70. He is joined on the second line by Anthony Cirelli. Cirelli comes in with 20 goals and 25 assists. Finally, Victor Headman is fifth on the team in points. He comes in with 11 goals and 39 assists this year, good for 50 total points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be in goal for the Lightning in this game. He is 30-17-3 on the year, with a 2.24 goals against average and a .921 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five starts, with three games giving up two or fewer goals and having a save percentage over .930.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Hurricanes this year. He leads the team in goals and points on the year. Aho comes into the game with 24 goals and 37 assists, good for 61 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall. Blake comes into the game with 11 goals and 11 assists on the year while Hall has a goal and two assists in his 14 goals since joining the Hurricanes.

The second line is home to Andrei Svechnikov. Svechnikov is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 18 goals and 25 assists on the year. Sitting third on the team in points is Seth Jarvis, who leads the third line. Jarvis comes into the game with 25 goals and 23 assists on the year. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He is fifth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 28 assists this year.

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 23-11-3 on the year with a 2.47 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. Kochetkov is eighth in the NHL in wins and eighth in goals against average. Further, he is 3-1-0 since the break, allowing nine goals in those four games. He has allowed just three goals on his last 50 shots.

Final Lightning-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. They have been great on defense this year, sitting eight in the NHL in goals against while sitting second on the penalty kill. They are also scoring 3.19 goals per game this year. Meanwhile, the Lightning are sixth in the NHL in goals against this year, and they score 3.54 goals per game. The Lightning have also been the better team as of late. They have won ten of their last 12 games. The Hurricanes are just 6-6 in their last 12. Take the Lightning in this one.

Final Lightning-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (+106)