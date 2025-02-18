ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season is right around the corner and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking like they will be repeating as World Series champions. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Los Angeles Dodgers over/under win total prediction and pick.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2025 Win Total Odds

Over 104.5 Wins: -114

Under 104.5 Wins: -106

Why You Should Bet the Over

The Dodgers greatly improved their team this offseason. For starters, Los Angeles signed Roki Sasaki, the hottest player on the market not named Juan Soto. Along with that, the Dodgers brought in Blake Snell, Michael Conforto, Blake Treinen, Teoscar Hernandez, and Hyeseong Kim. Not to mention, Los Angeles picked up the two top relievers in free agency with the additions of Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott. It is impossible to think Los Angeles could have improved their team from a season ago, but they did just that. With these improvements, you can expect the Dodgers to have another massive year.

With their signings, the Dodgers have a lot of players returning from injury. The most notable being Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani won the NL MVP after being used exclusively as the DH last season. However, this season he should make his return to the mound. When he pitches, the Japanese right-hander is one of the best in baseball. Add in the return of Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers rotation just got a lot more unhittable.

The lineup is largely unchanged from last season, as well. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Will Smith, Ohtani, and Hernandez are all back and ready to go. This is a lineup that owned the fourth-best batting average, OPS, and they scored the most runs last season. With most of the hitters returning, expect the Dodgers to have another great offensive season.

Why You Should Bet the Under

There are a couple of things to be worried about with the Dodgers. The first is the injuries. They have a great team, but the pitching staff always seems to be getting hurt. Now, they have plenty of pitchers that can step up into any role, but the injuries are concerning. Glasnow and Ohtani are both coming off arm surgeries, and those are very hard to come back from and be the same pitcher as before.

The other thing is age. The pitching staff seems to be in good shape. However, newcomer Kirby Yates is 37. Freeman is 35, Betts is 32, Hernandez is 32, Muncy is 34 and Snell is 32. This most likely will not be a big deal, but it is typically when we start to see players begin to have a performance decline. Winning 105 games is already hard enough, so if these players start to decline, the Dodgers will win under that amount.

Final Dodgers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

There is not doubt in my mind that the Dodgers are going to run away with not only the NL West but the entire National League. They should earn the top seed in the playoffs with ease. Now, will they win 105 games? That is not going to be easy, even with their incredible team. I do think it is more than possible, and if they stay healthy, the Dodgers could win close to 110 games.

Final Dodgers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 104.5 (-114)