The Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to the Rocky Mountains to face the Colorado Avalanche. It will be a showdown at Ball Arena as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Maple Leafs-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Avalanche lead the head-to-head series 46-34. The teams have split the last 10 games. However, the Maple Leafs are 4-1 in the past five games at Ball Arena. This will be the first time the Maple Leafs and Avalanche face off this season and the first of two matchups in a week.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Avalanche Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +130

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Avalanche

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs are still players at the trade deadline and could still add a player before this game. Yet, they still may go into this game with their current roster. It would not be a bad thing as they have four of the best players in the game.

Auston Matthews recently set another milestone and remains the best player on the Leafs. Amazingly, he keeps putting up points night after night. Matthews has 23 goals and 30 assists over 47 games and continues to be the heart of this offense. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marner has been exceptional this season, generating 19 goals and 58 assists. William Nylander has also been excellent, with 35 goals and 28 assists. Likewise, John Tavares has netted 24 goals and 29 assists. Matthew Knies has been good, with 24 goals and 17 assists.

This offense has been stellar, ranking 11th in goals and assists. Meanwhile, the Leafs are also ninth in shooting percentage. The Maple Leafs are also 10th on the powerplay.

Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz have split the net this season. So far, Woll is 21-12 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. Stolarz has been good, too, going 13-5-3 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925. These two will play behind a defense that is 12th in goals against and 15th on the penalty kill.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if their offense can generate some scoring chances, with Matthews dictating the chances. Then, the defense cannot allow the Avs to get any great chances.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche just traded for Brock Nelson, which will be huge for them as they attempt to navigate the field and make the playoffs. Nelson's addition will also be huge for the Avalanche, as they will have him center the second line between Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin. Of course, they already have one of the best players in the world.

Nathan Mackinnon leads the charge with 25 goals and 73 assists and is having another remarkable season. Amazingly, he is always a threat to score no matter where he is on the ice, whether he is firing pucks at the net or finding an open teammate like Martin Necas or Artturi Lehkonen for a one-timer. Defenseman Cale Makar has also been integral, with 24 goals and 50 assists. Ultimately, he is always ready for a pass from MacKinnon or anyone else on this offense. Lehkonen has had a solid season, registering 26 goals and 13 assists.

The offense has been good, ranking fifth in goals and sixth in assists. Furthermore, they are 10th in shooting percentage. The powerplay has also been good, ranking eighth on the extra-man attack.

Makenzie Blackwood has been good, going 17-7-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. Meanwhile, Scott Wedgewood has gone 6-4 with a 2.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. They play behind a defense that is 17th in goals against and 14th on the penalty kill.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if Mackinnon continues to create offensive chances. Then, they must defend the crease and not let Matthews hurt them.

Final Maple Leafs-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs are 31-31 against the spread, while the Avalanche are 27-36 against the spread. Additionally, the Leafs are 15-15 against the spread on the road, while the Avs are 14-18 against the spread at home. The Maple Leafs are 29-30-3 against the over/under, while the Avalanche are 32-30-1 against the over/under.

The Maple Leafs play better on the road. For this reason, I will roll with them to go into Denver and play their best brand of hockey. Give me the Maple Leafs to cover the spread on the road while making life difficult for the Avalanche.

Final Maple Leafs-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs +1.5 (-188)