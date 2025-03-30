ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will conclude their California road trip by driving south on the I-5 Freeway to the Honda Center, where they will face the Anaheim Ducks. It will be a Sunday night clash in Anaheim as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Maple Leafs-Ducks prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs lead the head-to-head series 34-13-5. Moreover, the Leafs are 6-2-2 in the past 10 games against the Ducks. But the Ducks are 2-1 in the past three games against the Maple Leafs at the Honda Center. Many will remember the game from last season when Lukas Dostal stopped 49 shots, but the Ducks fell to the Leafs 2-1. The Maple Leafs defeated the Ducks 3-2 earlier this season at Scotiabank Arena.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Ducks Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -170

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Ducks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Victory + and KCOP

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

Some will peg the Maple Leafs as Stanley Cup contenders, finally breaking a curse that has existed since 1967. Likewise, some believe the Leafs will crumble again, repeating a story that has been told repeatedly over the years. The Maple Leafs will be playing the second of a back-to-back set and the third game in four days. Therefore, it might be a little difficult to keep the legs fresh. The Leafs will need to replicate what they did last time.

The Maple Leafs jumped the gun on the Ducks in that game as Max Pacioretti put a puck in the back of the net to make it 1-0. Then, William Nylander made it 2-0 with a goal. After allowing Frank Vatrano to score a powerplay goal, the Leafs entered the second period with a 2-1 lead. Later, Pacioretty scored again, making it 3-1. After allowing the Ducks to score again, the Maple Leafs held the line and escaped with a win.

The Maple Leafs finished with 33 shots on goal. Also, they won 58 percent of the faceoffs. The Leafs also won despite going 0 for 2 on the powerplay. Despite getting no points from either Auston Matthews or Mitchell Marner, the Maple Leafs still found ways to score and win this game.

Joseph Woll will likely get this start, as Anthony Stolarz will likely face the Kings. Last time, it was an uneven matchup, as Woll made 19 saves and allowed two goals. The Leafs also failed to kill the lone penalty they had. Yet, they leveled 16 hits and blocked 10 shots.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if they can continue to use their speed and stick-handling skills to put pucks into the back of the net. Then, their defense must clamp down and prevent the Ducks from getting any scoring chances.

Why the Ducks Will Cover the Spread/Win

While the playoffs are not really an option, the Ducks have a bright future and have played incredibly well this week, highlighted by a five-goal barrage on Wednesday and Friday. This team is suddenly scoring goals in bursts. Amazingly, they are capitalizing on their strengths and using their young talent to put pucks in the back of the net. Moreover, Leo Carlsson is shooting the puck more frequently, resulting in two goals over three games.

When the Ducks last played the Maple Leafs, they did not have Trevor Zegras. Therefore, it was unsurprising that the team could not find its footing. Carlsson also did not connect on a single shot on goal. Meanwhile, Cutter Gauthier fired two shots on the net, and Mason McTavish had four. Vatrano had his one goal on five shots. Likewise, Jackson LaCaombe had one goal and one assist.

Dostal made 33 saves in this game in a losing effort, allowing three goals. Also, they killed both penalties, leveled out 22 hits, and blocked 16 shots.

The Ducks will cover the spread if their young offense can continue to spring free and get some pucks on the net while on the rush. Then, they must prevent Matthews, Marner, and the rest of this high-powered offense from leveling up.

Final Maple Leafs-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs are 36-36 against the spread, while the Ducks are 49-22 against the spread. Additionally, the Leafs are 16-19 against the spread on the road, while the Ducks are 23-12 against the spread at home. The Maple Leafs are 26-32-4 against the over/under, while the Ducks are 28-41-2 against the over/under.

The Maple Leafs are a Stanley Cup contender. However, they will have tired legs and will not have the energy to blow the Ducks out. I think the Ducks will cover the spread at home.

Final Maple Leafs-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-176)