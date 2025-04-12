ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at the Lenovo Center. It could be a possible playoff preview as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Maple Leafs-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes lead the head-to-head series 72-51-1. Additionally, the Canes are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games against the Leafs, including 4-1 in the last five games at the Lenovo Center. The Maple Leafs and Hurricanes have split the series this season, with each team winning 6-3 at home.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +140

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Hurricanes

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs are getting closer to clinching the Atlantic Division. However, there is still work to do. In addition to their battle against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, the Leafs will look to tally more points in a difficult environment. The goal is to win the division and stay healthy. Unfortunately, that second part has already been tested, as Oliver Ekman-Larsson will not play in this game and might not be back until the playoffs begin. But the Maple Leafs will still have their best playmakers on the ice.

Auston Matthews will attempt to make a difference as the Leafs look to build some momentum before the playoffs. Likewise, Mitchell Marner has been their top point man and has a chance at 100 points. William Nylander has also been exceptional, ranking second on the team in points. John Tavares is still the man, registering a point-per-game in his performances this season.

The Leafs will need more from someone other than their “Core 4” and find some supplementary scoring. Therefore, Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann will need to contribute.

Anthony Stolarz started on Saturday. Therefore, Joseph Woll will start against the Hurricanes. Woll has not fared well against them, going 0-2 with a 3.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. Therefore, he must do better to keep the Canes contained, and that starts with honing in on the shots and where they are coming from. The defense could help by blocking shots like they did against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if their offense gets rolling and they convert on their shooting chances, with Matthews, Marner, and Nylander leading the charge. Then, the defense must cut down the angles and prevent easy shots for the Hurricanes.

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes need elite goal-scorers. After the Mikko Rantanen experiment fizzled, the Canes have not consistently put pucks in the back of the net. For reference, the Hurricanes scored four goals against the Washington Capitals in the previous game. Before that, they were blanked by the Buffalo Sabres and one goal against the Boston Bruins in the game before. Someone must step up.

Sebastian Aho is their top scorer, coming into the weekend with 28 goals and 43 assists. Meanwhile, Seth Jarvis has also been solid, with 31 goals and 32 assists. But no one else has stepped up this season. Sadly, the third and fourth lines have not contributed. The top two lines have also been on and off this season.

Defense has always been the key to Carolina's success. Ultimately, it means stopping Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Tavares. The Hurricanes are eighth in goals against and also possess the top penalty kill. Frederik Andersen will likely make the start, with Pyotr Kochetkov possibly starting on Saturday. Andersen is 13-6-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can get their wheels going and fire pucks at the net for some shooting chances. Then, their defense must play tight and make life frustrating for Matthews, Marner, and Nylander.

Final Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs are 39-39 against the spread, while the Hurricanes are 36-42. Also, the Leafs are 18-21 against the spread on the road, while the Canes are 23-16 against the spread at home. The Maple Leafs are 37-37-4 against the over/under, while the Hurricanes are 34-39-4 against the over/under.

Both teams are coming off a back-to-back. However, the Leafs must travel from Toronto to Carolina. That is a tough overnight swing. Because of that, I believe the Hurricanes will have the main advantage. I will roll with the Hurricanes to cover the spread at home, beating them in a similar fashion as their last battle at the Lenovo Center.

Final Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+148)