ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ottawa Senators look to force game seven as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Maple Leafs-Senators Game 6 prediction and pick.

After dominating the first game of the series, with Toronto winning 6-2, games two and three would both need overtime winners to give the Maple Leafs the 3-0 series lead. Still, the Senators would come out swinging in game four. They took an early lead, and while the Maple Leafs would force overtime, the Senators took the victory on a Jake Sanderson goal. In game five, it would be a scoreless first period, but Brady Tkachuk would take over the game. He would assist Thomas Chabot on a goal in the second period, and then Dylan Cozens would make it 2-0 in the third. Tkachuk would assist Tim Stutzle on a goal, and then he would score an empty net goal to make it 4-0. Linus Ullmark would take the shutout as he stopped all 29 shots he faced, and the Senators made it a 3-2 series.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Senators Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Maple Leafs-Senators Game 6 Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -102

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 5.5 (-102)

Under: 5.5 (-120)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Senators Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: TBS/Max

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews leads the top line for the Maple Leafs. Marner led the team in points in the regular season, having 27 goals and 75 assists. Marner has a goal and six assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Matthews was third on the team in points with 33 goals and 45 assists. Matthews has a goal and five assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Matthew Knies, who had 29 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. Knies has recorded three goals in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by William Nylander. Nylander was second on the team in points while leading the team in goals. He had 45 goals with 39 assists in the regular season. Nylander has a goal and five assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by John Tavares, who finished the regular season with 38 goals and 36 assists. Tavares has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. Finally, Morgan Rielly was solid from the blue line, finishing the year with seven goals and 34 assists. Rielly has scored twice while adding an assist in the playoffs.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in the goal for Toronto in this one. He was 21-8-3 in the regular season with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. Stolarz has struggled in his last two games, giving up six goals on the last 38 shots, good for a .842 save percentage in those two games.

Why the Senators Will Cover the Spread/Win

Tim Stutzle leads the Senators' top line. He finished the regular season leading the team in assists and points, having 24 goals and 55 assists, good for 79 points. Stutzle has two goals and three assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the top line by Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux. Tkachuk led the team in goals in the regular season, having 29 goals and 26 assists. Tkachuk has three goals and three assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Giroux had 15 goals and 35 assists this season. Giroux has a goal and three assists in the playoffs.

The second line is home to Drake Batherson. He was second on the team in points this year, having 26 goals and 42 assists. Batherson has one goal and one assist in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Dylan Cozens. Cozens had five goals and 11 assists in his 21 games with the Senators. Cozens has a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in the goal for the Senators in this one. He was 25-14-3 this past year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. After struggling in the first three games, Ullmark has stopped 60 of his last 63 shots.

Final Maple Leafs-Senators Prediction & Pick

The odds suggest a tight game in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. Still, coming back from a 3-0 series deficit is difficult. It has happened just four times in NHL history. Teams have fallen down 3-0 209 times in NHL history, with just ten of them even forcing a game seven. Meanwhile, 128 of the 209 times a team has gone down 3-0, the series has ended in a sweep. Still, the Senators have been solid in the last four games. They forced overtime in games two and three, while controlling most of game four before needing overtime. Linus Ullmark has been the better goaltender, and he will help force game seven.

Final Maple Leafs-Senators Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (-118)