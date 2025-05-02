ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Mariners travel to face the Rangers in Texas! The Mariners are red-hot and playing well, while the Rangers have been inconsistent and need a momentum boost. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Rangers prediction and pick.

Mariners-Rangers Projected Starters

Bryan Woo vs. Jack Leiter

Bryan Woo (3-1) with a 3.09 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts through six innings.

Away Splits: (1-1) 4.26 ERA

Jack Leiter (2-0) with a 2.03 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts through 3.1 innings.

Home Splits: (1-0) 1.80 ERA

MLB Odds: Mariners-Rangers Odds

MLB Odds: Mariners-Rangers Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -118

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest/Rangers Sports Network

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners had a solid season last year, with an 85-77 record. The Mariners are 18-12 this year and have won four straight coming into this matchup. The Mariners struggled behind the plate last season and have been average this season. They have a great pitching staff; they were second in the MLB last season and are just outside the top 10 this season. Despite their overall struggles, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles, J.P. Crawford, and Jorge Polanco are standouts on the offense. Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert (dealing with an injury), and Bryan Woo have all been great for the Mariners on the mound. Seattle has the talent to play well this season; they must fix their offense.

The Mariners are starting Bryan Woo on the mound. He has a 3-1 record, a 3.09 ERA, and a 0.97 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 24 hits, seven walks, and 30 strikeouts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 4.3. The Mariners are 3-2 in his five starts, and he has played well overall. This is an excellent matchup against the Rangers and one he can take advantage of. This would end up being a major X-factor in this matchup.

The Mariners have talent, but they have struggled behind the plate. Their batting average this year is .241, after finishing with a .224 last year. Raleigh, Polanco, and Crawford have been the biggest standouts on offense. Crawford leads in batting average at .289 and in OBP with .423. Then, Polanco leads in RBI with 25 and in total hits with 28. Finally, Raleigh leads in home runs with 10. This offense has been playing better recently, but a matchup against Leiter is a big challenge due to how well he plays for the Rangers.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers were inconsistent last season after winning the World Series two years ago, finishing with a 78-84 record. They have been almost as inconsistent this season with a 16-16 record. Their hitting took a nosedive last season, while their pitching was also bad most of the year, with both finishing near the bottom of the league. The offense has not improved much and is off to a slow start. Their pitching has opened the year playing excellently, and they are one of the best in the league. Still, despite their struggles, sluggers Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, Jake Burger, Josh Jung, Wyatt Langford, and Corey Seager lead this offense. Overall, this offense is loaded with talent but needs to play better. Nathan Eovaldi is a great pitcher, but Tyler Mahle and Jacob DeGrom have also played well. Leiter and Corbin have been solid as well as backup. The Rangers need to grab momentum; this is a good place to start.

The Rangers are starting Leiter on the mound. He has a 2-0 record, a 2.03 ERA, and a 0.98 WHIP. He's allowed three runs on eight hits with five walks and 13 strikeouts in 13.1 innings through three starts. His K/BB ratio is also at 2.6. The Rangers are 2-1 in his three starts, and they won his first two before losing his most recent one. He's started the season playing well and should play again because the Seattle offense is unimpressive. He should have a solid game in this matchup.

The Rangers' offense was massively disappointing last season and has struggled this year. They were 21st in team batting average at .238 and are 22nd this season with a .233 batting average. Garcia and Langford have emerged as the big standouts for the Rangers on offense. Garcia leads in batting average at .218, RBI with 15, OBP at .275, and total hits with 24. This offense gets a difficult matchup against Woo, especially considering how well he has played on the mound. Expect this to be a significant factor in this game.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Mariners have the slight advantage because they have been more trustworthy. They are red-hot, have a solid pitcher in Woo, and the offense has also been playing well. Seattle wins and covers in this game.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+140)