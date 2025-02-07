ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Big East face off as Marquette faces Creighton. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-Creighton prediction and pick.

Marquette comes into the game 18-5 on the year, and 9-3 in conference play, placing them in third place in the Big East. They opened the year 8-0 before losing two of their next three games. They would go on to win nine of the next ten but have lost two straight. In their last game, Marquette lost to St. John's. The game was tight early on, with Marquette leading by one at the halftime break. St. John's would take the lead in the second half, winning the game 70-64.

Meanwhile, Crieghton is 17-6 on the year, and 10-2 in conference play, placing them in second in the Big East. They opened the year 4-0 before losing three in a row. They would then win three straight, including a Creighton win over Kansas. They would lose three of their next five, but since then have won eight straight. Last time out, Creighton faced Providence. Creighton led by just one at the end of the first half, but would control the game in the second half, winning 80-69.

Here are the Marquette-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-Creighton Odds

Marquette: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +105

Creighton: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 144.5 (-112)

Under: 144.5 (-108)

How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette is ranked 20th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 25th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Marquette has been solid on the defensive end of the court. They are 54th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 156th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, they are second in the nation in steals per game, while also sitting second in opponent turnovers per game this year.

Marquette is led by Kam Jones. Jones leads the team in both scoring and assists this year. He comes in with 18.8 points per game while adding six assists per game. He also has 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Chase Ross. Ross is scoring 11.5 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and two steals per game. Finally, Stevie Mitchell has been solid as well. He has 11.4 points per game while adding 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.7 steals per game this year.

David Joplin leads the way in the frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounds per game with five rebounds per game. He is also scoring 14.1 points per game while adding 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this year. Ben Gold joins him in the frontcourt. He comes in with 7.4 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is ranked 30th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 48th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Creighton is 68th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting ninth in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are fourth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game this year. Crieghton is also 32nd in the nation in blocks per game.

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the way for Creighton. He comes into the game with 19.2 points per game, while leading the team with 8.5 rebounds per game this year. He also has 1.5 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. Kalkbrener is joined in the frontcourt by Jackson McAndrew. McAndrew comes in with 7.8 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Steven Ashworth leads the team in assists per game. He comes in with 6.8 assists per game while adding 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jamiya Neal. Neal comes into the game with 11.5 points per game, while adding 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Final Marquette-Creighton Prediction & Pick

This should be a tight game between two solid opponents in the Big East. Creighton is the more efficient offensive team. While they are 110th in points per game, they are also 28th in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Marquette is 66th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 132nd in shooting efficiency. Further, turnovers will be an issue in this one. Marquette is first in the nation in turnovers per game, second in steals, and second in opponent turnovers per game. Meanwhile, Creighton is 361st in steals per game, 263rd in turnovers per game, and 359th in opponent turnovers per game this year. This will be a tight game, but Marquette will get enough extra possessions to get the win.

Final Marquette-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Marquette ML (+105)