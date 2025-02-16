ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Memphis-Wichita State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Memphis-Wichita State.

There are a number of conference college basketball games on Sunday, and this one gets the slate started in a contest which begins at 11 a.m. local time in Wichita, Kansas. The Memphis Tigers play in a conference (the AAC) which is not very deep. Everyone is aware that the Houston Cougars are leading the Big 12 Conference after beating Arizona on the road on Saturday. Houston used to be part of the AAC. Memphis would go up against Houston twice per season and challenge the Cougars for the AAC regular-season and tournament championships. When Houston moved to the Big 12, Memphis no longer had the Cougars as a conference partner and as an adversary.

Some might think it was good for Memphis that Houston left. It obviously made it that much easier for Memphis to win its conference. The Tigers were — and are — likely to lose fewer games each season with Houston no longer appearing twice on the regular-season schedule and not being an opponent in the conference tournament. However, the flip side of Houston not being a Memphis opponent in conference play is that the Tigers did not have a chance to boost their resume and their NCAA Tournament seeding with a win over Houston.

Memphis is currently stuck in an AAC where there are no other really good teams, the kinds of teams which, if defeated, would give Memphis a chance to improve its NCAA Tournament seed. Some analysts think Memphis should be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but because the AAC is bereft of elite challengers to Memphis, the Tigers have a very low ceiling in terms of how much they can rise on the seed list. It's a real problem for them.

Memphis basically has to win all the games it plays, not because any one win would boost their resume, but because a loss would cause Memphis to fall on the seed list. The Tigers have to avoid falling at every turn. This is their new world in an AAC which no longer has the Houston Cougars as part of the mix. It might be unfair, but that's the reality Memphis faces and lives with on a regular basis these days.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis did not play well against Wichita State in the first meeting between these two teams in the second half of January. Memphis won the game but did not cover the spread. This might seem like a reason to pick against Memphis instead of trusting the Tigers, but the point is that Memphis has already had a less-than-great performance against Wichita State. It is unlikely that Memphis will play two bad games against the Shockers. Memphis pulled away from South Florida on the road a few days ago. The Tigers are in a good rhythm right now and will be able to deliver a convincing knockout punch to Wichita State, winning the game handily.

Why Wichita State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wichita State bothered Memphis in the first meeting between these two teams a few weeks ago. That game was in Memphis, and yet the Shockers were very competitive and had a chance to win midway through the fourth quarter. They didn't finish the job, but they had some looks and had a real opening in pursuit of victory. If they could be competitive in Memphis, they can be more competitive in Wichita and ultimately cover the spread.

Final Memphis-Wichita State Prediction & Pick

Memphis is the better team here, but the Tigers are in the middle of an extended road trip which has taken them from Tampa to Wichita. They might be a little fatigued, and Wichita State is going to get up for this game. We think you should stay away from this one.

Final Memphis-Wichita State Prediction & Pick: Memphis -7.5