ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Our MLB betting prediction and picks continue to roll throughout Monday's slate as we turn attention towards this continuing series between divisional NL East rivals. The New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals in the final game of their current four-game series. The series is tied 1-1 with Sunday's (4/27) result pending. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Nationals prediction and pick.

Mets-Nationals Projected Starters

Griffin Canning (RHP) vs. Trevor Williams (RHP)

Griffin Canning (3-1) with a 3.12 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 26 K, 26.0 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. PHI – 5.0 IP, 5 K, 1 ER

Away Splits: (1-1) with a 4.91 ERA, .268 OBA, 7 K, 11.0 IP

Trevor Williams (1-2) with a 5.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 21 K, 24.2 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. BAL – 5.0 IP, 5 K, 1 ER

Home Splits: (1-0) with a 3.60 ERA, .282 OBA, 11 K, 10.0 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Nationals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -156

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How to Watch Mets vs. Nationals

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET/ 3:05 p.m. PT

TV: MLB Network

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Mets are leading the National League East with a commanding five game lead already and it looks as though this will be their division to lose by the end of the season. They've emerged as a serious contender to win the World Series, currently listed at +950 odds behind on the Dodgers (+240) and the Yankees (+800). After winning seven-straight games, their streak was broken with a loss to the Nationals in the first game of this current series. Still, they bounced right back with a win and will hope to come away with another.

The addition of Francisco Lindor in 2021 and Juan Soto most recently have really put this team over the top in terms of their star power throughout the lineup. However, it's the veteran captain Pete Alonso that's been leading the charge this season, ranking first on the team in average (.333), home runs (6), and RBI (26). Expect him to have another career year as they chase the NL pennant.

Griffin Canning will earn the start behind a solid 3-1 record thus far. While his ERA sees a slight rise when he's pitching on the road, he's only allowed one run in each of his last two starts, both resulting in wins. Furthermore, the Mets have won the last four consecutive games he's started, so he's certainly giving them a great chance to win when he's able to get batters fanning.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Nationals are currently last in the NL East despite only being three games below .500. They're tied, however, with the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves with 12 wins, so it's clear the majority of this divisional race will be a tight one throughout this season. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they're happy to be at home for this series where they've posted a winning record of 8-6 thus far. While they took the first game in this series, they were most recently shut-out by the Mets pitching and will hope to bounce back in this one.

While nothing particularly stands out about this Nationals lineup, they've managed to improve from their start to last season and are hanging around the middle of the pack when it comes to most batting statistics. However, their pitching staff ranks in the league's top-10 for ERA, quality starts, WHIP, and BAA. Their performance on the mound in this game and throughout the season will be the biggest key to posting a respectable record.

Trevor Williams is getting the start as the third pitcher in this rotation looking to remain perfect at home. While his overall ERA sits at 5.11, he's been better at home with a 3.60 number. Similar to his counterpart in this one, Williams has been hot over his last two starts only allowing one run in each while striking out five batters in each as well. Look for another calm performance in this one as he's comfortable pitching in front of this home crowd.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This series has been closer than expected and we'll be seeing two similar pitchers take the mound during this one. The Mets are certainly the better team on paper, but they're not jumping out as a top team in any particular category. Still, they've found ways to win close games and I expect them to come up big once again against the Nationals' bullpen late in this game. Let's roll with the New York Mets to win this one on the road.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-156)