It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-Maryland prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Michigan-Maryland.

The Michigan Wolverines looked like a spent force in recent weeks. They got clobbered by several Big Ten opponents, most notably Michigan State one week ago. Michigan's offense crumbled and the team looked both mentally exhausted and lacking in any creativity. It appeared that Michigan's offensive system — its scheme, personnel, and tendencies — had been figured out by opposing coaches. After sputtering to the regular-season finish line, Michigan needed to hit the reset button at the Big Ten Tournament in order to develop some fresh positive momentum for March Madness. Michigan needed a reason to believe it could regain the high-level form it showed earlier in the season, when it rose to the top of the Big Ten and threatened to win the conference championship.

Against Purdue on Friday night in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, Michigan might have found that much-needed spark. UM thrashed Purdue by 18 points, winning 86-68. This was the strong and authoritative offensive performance head coach Dusty May had been looking for. This was a completely different team compared to the one which stumbled around in late February and early March. Notably, one of Michigan's losses in the past three weeks was a home game against Maryland. The Terrapins came into Ann Arbor and were the better team nearly the whole game. That is why Maryland got the No. 2 seed at the Big Ten Tournament ahead of Michigan, which is seeded third. Now we will find out if Michigan is fully and truly back, or if the Wolverines' win over Purdue was more of a commentary on the struggling Boilermakers.

Michigan: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +146

Maryland: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan vs Maryland

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan is coming off a brilliant game against Purdue which felt like a fresh start for this team. Dusty May obviously did a really good job of telling his guys to forget about the late-season swoon and start over on a mental level. Michigan, against Purdue, looked like a hungry and energized team, not a team which had been thumped multiple times in recent weeks by quality Big Ten opponents. If this is the version of Michigan which shows up against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, Michigan is going to cover the 3.5-point spread, and it will very likely win outright as well. Dusty May is a good coach for a reason. He used a little time off to find the right message and the right tone for his team. If this group is back on track, it is better than Maryland.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Michigan resurgence could simply be one game against a Purdue team which was struggling almost as badly as Michigan was. Michigan caught Purdue at the right time. This does not mean Michigan's issues and problems are fixed. Michigan needs to prove that it has reformed itself. We are not entirely convinced that is the case. Maryland scored over 55 points in the first half versus Illinois on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. This team is rolling along, and it's really hard to bet against the Terrapins right now.

Final Michigan-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Michigan, but this game is hard to read. Wait for a second half live bet. See if the market has this game pegged properly or not.

Final Michigan-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Michigan +3.5