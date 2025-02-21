ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Milwaukee-Youngstown State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Milwaukee-Youngstown State.

The college basketball schedule on Friday night concludes with this late-night game in Ohio. It's a 9 p.m. local time tipoff, and the crowd should be rowdy for this Horizon League clash between two of the title contenders in the conference. The Horizon League championship race is a very fun one with the regular season winding down. Four teams have a shot at the title. Cleveland State has the narrow lead at 12-4 in the conference. Youngstown State is 12-5, tied with Robert Morris half a game back. Milwaukee is 11-5, one game behind Cleveland State and in fourth place overall. Four teams have a chance to win a conference title and get the No. 1 seed for the Horizon League Tournament. It is very realistic to think this game could be a preview of a Horizon League Tournament semifinal or final. This game is important on its own merits but could also be a sneak peek of what will happen during Championship Week. There's a lot to love about this game in a wild Horizon League stretch run.

How to Watch Milwaukee vs Youngstown State

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Milwaukee Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers have won their last two games. They are showing resilience and toughness as they stay in the Horizon League race. This team could have lost faith and confidence given that there are three other teams ahead of the Panthers in the league standings, but no, Milwaukee has continued to battle. This team's fortitude is a great reason to think it will make the big game-defining plays at the end of regulation if this contest is up in the air in the last 30-45 seconds. Milwaukee enters this game riding a wave of belief and optimism.

Why Youngstown State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Penguins have won four games in a row. That should speak for itself in terms of evaluating this team's quality, preparedness, consistency, and ruggedness. Youngstown State is showing it has answers for various opponents in a lot of different situations and contexts.

Beyond the fact that YSU is a hot team right now, it is also worth noting that Milwaukee, in two of its last four games, has been dragged into overtime. This Milwaukee team might be winning, but it is getting roped into a lot of very close shaves. If those games had gone the other way, the Panthers would have been a middle-of-the-pack team in the Horizon League. Youngstown State gets this game at home. It should be able to apply vigorous defensive pressure toward Milwaukee and extend its winning streak to five games. Most of the details connected to this game set up well for Youngstown State.

Also realize that Youngstown State has never made the (Division I) NCAA Tournament. The Penguins are hugely motivated due to this reason, and it's something Milwaukee (having made an NCAA Tournament in the past) does not share or have in common with Youngstown State. YSU has more motivational fuel and a stronger yearning to win. That will matter in a close game.

Final Milwaukee-Youngstown State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Youngstown State, but this game is fundamentally a toss-up. Pass.

Final Milwaukee-Youngstown State Prediction & Pick: Youngstown State -1.5