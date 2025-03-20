ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Duke starts their March Madness run as they face Mount St. Mary's. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Mount St. Mary's-Duke prediction and pick.

Mount St. Mary's is 23-12 this season and 12-8 in conference play. That got them the six seed in the MAAC tournament. In the quarterfinals, they upset Marist and then Merrimack before the MAAC Championship Game against Iona, where they would win the game 63-49. This gave Mount St. Mary's a birth in the NCAA Tournament, as they faced American in a First Four game. Mount St. Mary's had a ten-point lead at the end of the first half and would control the second half as well, going on to win the game 83-72.

Meanwhile, Duke was 31-3 on the year and got the top seed in the ACC Tournament. They would be great in the ACC Tournament as well. Duke defeated Georgia Tech and North Carolina before facing Louisville in the ACC title game. Louisville would lead the game by five points at the end of the first half, but Dule could dominate the second half. Duke took the lead just over six minutes into the second half and would go on to win the game 73-62.

Here are the Mount St. Mary's-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Mount St. Mary's-Duke Odds

Mount St. Mary's: +32.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +7000

Duke: -32.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -100000

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Duke

Time: 2:50 PM ET/ 11:50 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why Mount St. Mary's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mount St. Mary's comes in ranked 238th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 279th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 183rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Mount St. Mary's has been solid on defense this year. They are 99th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 47th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Mount St. Mary's has also been great against the three this year, sitting 58th in the nation against the three this year. They also do not send opponents to the line, sitting 39th in opponent free-throw attempts this year.

Dola Adebayo leads the way for Mount St. Mary's. He is scoring 13.4 points per game this year while adding 6.9 rebounds, one assist, and 1.1 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Terrell Ard Jr. has been solid this year as well. He is scoring 10.9 points per game while adding 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Jedy Cordilia leads the way in rebounds. He comes in with 7.3 rebounds per game while adding 10.4 points and 1.1 assists per game this year.

In the backcourt, Dallas Hobbs leads the way. Hobbs comes in with 12.7 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Further, Xavier Lipscomb leads the team in assists. He comes in with 4.4 assists per game while adding 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this year.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke is ranked first in KenPom's current rankings. They are third in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Duke has been amazing on offense this year. They are 11th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting fourth in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Duke is seventh in the nation in three-point percentage, while moving the ball well. Duke is 11th 20th in the nation in assists per game and fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Cooper Flagg leads the way for Duke, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks this year. He comes into the game with 18.9 points per game, with 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. Still, Flagg has been dealing with injuries from the ACC tournament. He is joined in the backcourt by Kon Knueppel. Knueppel is scoring 14.4 points per game while adding four rebounds and 2.7 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Proctor is scoring 12 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this year. Further, Sion James is scoring 8.7 points per game, while adding 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Finally, Khaman Maluach has been solid this year as well. He is scoring 8.3 points per game while adding 6.8 rebounds per game. Further, he also had 1.1 blocks per game.

Final Mount St. Mary's-Duke Prediction & Pick

Mount St. Mary's has been solid on defense this year and has been able to stifle quality teams. Still, they are going to have trouble scoring in this one. They are 256th in the nation in points per game while sitting 135th in shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Duke is fifth in opponent points per game and first in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Mount St. Mary's is a quality team but does not have the firepower to keep up here.

Final Mount St. Mary's-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -32.5 (-105)