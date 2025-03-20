ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady continues on the prelims with a fight between Nathan Fletcher and Caolan Loughran in the bantamweight division. Fletcher made the most of his UFC debut when he secured the second-round submission meanwhile, Loughran suffered his second defeat inside the octagon dropping the unanimous decision his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Fletcher-Loughran prediction and pick.

Nathan Fletcher (9-1) unfortunately didn't come away with the win on The Ultimate Fighter but was still signed to the UFC making the most of it by submitting Zygimantas Ramaska. Now, back in his natural weight class at bantamweight Fletcher takes on familiar foe Caolan Loughran in a rematch of their 2018 amateur fight this weekend at the O2 Arena.

Caolan Loughran (9-2) is now 1-2 in his UFC career after dropping a decision to Jake Hadley who stepped in and took the fight on short notice. With Loughran's back against the wall, he will be coming in with a ton of urgency to get back into the win column when he takes on Nathan Fletcher this weekend at UFC London.

Here are the UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Nathan Fletcher-Caolan Loughran Odds

Nathan Fletcher: -112

Caolan Loughran: -108

Over 2.5 rounds: -238

Under 2.5 rounds: +180

Why Nathan Fletcher Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Zygimantas Ramaska – SUB R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (1 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

This weekend in London, Nathan Fletcher faces off against Caolan Loughran in a pivotal bantamweight bout. Despite Loughran's confidence in his skills, Fletcher's grappling prowess and recent form suggest he has the edge. Fletcher, a BJJ brown belt, has shown exceptional submission skills, with seven of his nine wins coming via submission, including a recent arm-triangle choke victory in his UFC debut. His ability to transition seamlessly from striking to grappling will be crucial against Loughran.

Loughran, while a formidable boxer and grappler, has struggled with consistency in the UFC, losing two of his last three fights. Fletcher's grappling expertise could neutralize Loughran's striking advantage, allowing him to control the fight on the ground. Additionally, Fletcher's experience in overcoming adversity, such as battling through illness to secure a win, demonstrates a mental toughness that could prove decisive in high-pressure situations. Given these factors, Fletcher is well-positioned to outmaneuver Loughran and secure a victory in London.

Why Caolan Loughran Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jake Hadley – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

This weekend in London, Caolan Loughran faces Nathan Fletcher in a pivotal bantamweight bout. Loughran, known for his exceptional striking and grappling skills, is poised to outperform Fletcher. Loughran's recent victory over Angel Pacheco showcased his ability to dominate with both strikes and takedowns, landing 148 total strikes and securing 4:42 of control time. His confidence in being a better boxer and grappler than Fletcher could prove decisive. Additionally, Loughran's experience as a former Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion adds to his credibility in high-pressure situations.

Fletcher, while a formidable grappler with a high submission rate, may struggle against Loughran's well-rounded skills. Loughran's takedown defense is nearly flawless, which could neutralize Fletcher's grappling advantage. Furthermore, Loughran's ability to land significant strikes at a high rate could keep Fletcher at bay, preventing him from transitioning to his preferred grappling range. Given these factors, Loughran's balanced skillset and experience make him the likely victor in this matchup. His determination to prove himself as a top contender in the UFC will drive him to secure a decisive win over Fletcher in London.

Final Nathan Fletcher-Caolan Loughran Prediction & Pick

This upcoming bout at UFC London between Nathan Fletcher and Caolan Loughran is a pivotal matchup for both fighters. Fletcher, a rising star in the bantamweight division, boasts a strong grappling background, having started training at 14. He has shown his grappling prowess with 7 of his 8 finishes coming by submission, and his recent performance in the UFC has been impressive. Loughran, a former Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion, is coming off losses in two out of his last three in the UFC. Despite his confidence in his skill set, he faces significant pressure to perform well to maintain his UFC status. Loughran's experience against tougher opponents could give him an edge, but Fletcher's recent form and adaptability might prove decisive. Nathan Fletcher is likely to win this fight. His ability to finish fights on the mat which is Loughran's biggest weakness, combined with his confidence from past victories, including a previous win over Loughran in amateur days, could give him the psychological edge needed to secure a victory.

Final Nathan Fletcher-Caolan Loughran Prediction & Pick: Nathan Fletcher (-112), Over 2.5 rounds (-238)