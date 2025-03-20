ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We return for another betting prediction and pick as the UFC London Main Card officially opens with this bout in the Featherweight (145) Division. England's own Nathaniel Wood will welcome France's Morgan Charriere in an exciting matchup between rapidly rising prospects. Check the UFC odds series for our Wood-Charriere prediction and pick.

Nathaniel Wood (20-6) has gone a solid 8-3 inside the UFC since debuting in 2018. He recently won three consecutive bouts via decision before losing to Muhammad Naimov in 2023. He returned with his most recent decision victory over Daniel Pineda and will hope to build another streak with a win here. Wood stands 5-foot-6 with a 69-inch reach.

Morgan Charriere (20-10-1) has gone 2-1 inside the UFC since 2023. He came up through the Cage Warriors circuit and has faced tough UFC competitors with his only loss coming against Chepe Mariscal. He most recently beat Gabriel Miranda via TKO in his last fight and will look to play spoiler in this one. Charriere stands 5-foot-8 with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Nathaniel Wood-Morgan Charriere Odds

Nathaniel Wood: +124

Morgan Charriere: -148

Over 2.5 rounds: -280

Under 2.5 rounds: +210

Why Nathaniel Wood Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Daniel Pineda – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

Nathaniel Wood scored a much-needed win in his last fight after suffering a loss in his previous bout to Muhammad Naimov, a fight where he was the -340 betting favorite. He was once again a massive -450 favorite against Daniel Pineda, but made good on his odds during another unanimous decision victory. It marked the seventh consecutive fight for Nathaniel Wood ending in a unanimous decision, five of which have gone in his favor. It'll be just the third time Wood is billed as the betting underdog, a spot he's 1-1 in.

Nathaniel Wood is a perfect example of a well-rounded fighter and he can beat opponents with either his striking, grappling, or a combination of both. While he hasn't been able to finish a fight since 2019, he's done a good job of dominating opponents with pace and pressure in all aspects of a fight. What he may lack in this physical matchup, he'll more than make up for with his fight-IQ and willingness to exploit his opponent's weaknesses.

Why Morgan Charriere Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Gabriel Miranda – TKO (left hook, R2)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 12 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Morgan Charriere has been a highly-touted prospect since arriving to the UFC and he's done more than live up to the hype. With a 2-1 record, both of his wins over Manolo Zecchini (TKO, body kick) and Gabriel Miranda (TKO, hook) earned Performance of the Night bonuses from UFC boss Dana White. His loss to a now-ranked contender in Chepe Mariscal was a razor-thin split decision loss that could have easily gone his way. It's safe to say Morgan Charriere has all the potential have a high ranking in this division and even contend for the belt one day.

While his UFC record may be fresh, Charriere has been fighting in regional circuits for the better part of 10 years and is every bit of a professional when taking on UFC opponents. In this fight, he'll have the faster hands and better head movement compared to Wood. However, he's been known to start slow or let off the gas at times, so he'll have to be much tighter and crisp with his movements as opposed to his usual nonchalant style. Either way, he's landing at a 51% clip and is a major threat to take this fight to the ground if he sees openings.

Final Nathaniel Wood-Morgan Charriere Prediction & Pick

Both sides here are some of the better fighters in the Featherweight Division and we should be in for a very close, methodical matchup as both men stand to gain heavily from a win. Nathaniel Wood has been tested time and time again while coming out on top for the most part. Morgan Charriere is very well-rounded in his own right and is likely the betting favorite thanks to his athleticism and physical advantages.

Ultimately, while this may be a massive step-up for Charriere in terms of competition, he's the crisper and more decisive striker in this particular matchup. Nathaniel Wood isn't typically threatening a finish, while Charriere looks far more dangerous when landing his shots. I expect this to be another three-round war, but this time it's Morgan Charriere coming out on top with just a tad more damage done on his opponent.

Final Nathaniel Wood-Morgan Charriere Prediction & Pick: Morgan Charriere (-148)